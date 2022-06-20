Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with Hi-Liners Musical Theatre

Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with theme-based theatre camps available for kids and teens starting June 27 at Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre.

Don’t let your child’s summer stay in the upside down – give them a never-ending story they’ll talk about and enroll them in their Stranger Things camp.

It’s one of 20 week-long theme-based camps they’re offering starting June 27 through August 22, 2022 for students ages 3 and up. From Encanto, In the Heights and Hamilton, to Paw Patrol, Frozen and Raya’s Dragons, there’s a camp for everyone.

Encanto

In the Heights

Stranger Things

Zombies

Descendants

Paw Patrol

Sound of Music

Dinosaurs

Frozen

Greatest Showman

Hogwarts Prep

Hogwarts Summer Musicale

Moana

Heathers

Comic Relief

Raya’s Dragons

Killer Musicals: Sweeney, Chicago, Heathers

Tap Your Talent

Dance for Musical Theatre

Summer camps will be held in-person at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW in Burien.

Register and learn more at www.hi-liners.org.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.