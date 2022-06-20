ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with Hi-Liners Musical Theatre

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with theme-based theatre camps available for kids and teens starting June 27 at Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre.

Don’t let your child’s summer stay in the upside down – give them a never-ending story they’ll talk about and enroll them in their Stranger Things camp.

It’s one of 20 week-long theme-based camps they’re offering starting June 27 through August 22, 2022 for students ages 3 and up. From Encanto, In the Heights and Hamilton, to Paw Patrol, Frozen and Raya’s Dragons, there’s a camp for everyone.

  • Encanto
  • In the Heights
  • Stranger Things
  • Zombies
  • Descendants
  • Paw Patrol
  • Sound of Music
  • Dinosaurs
  • Frozen
  • Greatest Showman
  • Hogwarts Prep
  • Hogwarts Summer Musicale
  • Moana
  • Heathers
  • Comic Relief
  • Raya’s Dragons
  • Killer Musicals: Sweeney, Chicago, Heathers
  • Tap Your Talent
  • Dance for Musical Theatre

Summer camps will be held in-person at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW in Burien.

Register and learn more at www.hi-liners.org.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.

