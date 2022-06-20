Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with Hi-Liners Musical Theatre
Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with theme-based theatre camps available for kids and teens starting June 27 at Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre.
Don’t let your child’s summer stay in the upside down – give them a never-ending story they’ll talk about and enroll them in their Stranger Things camp.
It’s one of 20 week-long theme-based camps they’re offering starting June 27 through August 22, 2022 for students ages 3 and up. From Encanto, In the Heights and Hamilton, to Paw Patrol, Frozen and Raya’s Dragons, there’s a camp for everyone.
- Encanto
- In the Heights
- Stranger Things
- Zombies
- Descendants
- Paw Patrol
- Sound of Music
- Dinosaurs
- Frozen
- Greatest Showman
- Hogwarts Prep
- Hogwarts Summer Musicale
- Moana
- Heathers
- Comic Relief
- Raya’s Dragons
- Killer Musicals: Sweeney, Chicago, Heathers
- Tap Your Talent
- Dance for Musical Theatre
Summer camps will be held in-person at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW in Burien.
Register and learn more at www.hi-liners.org.
The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.
