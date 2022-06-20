ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mass. hiker dies on Mt. Washington - the final texts between him and his wife

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO67j_0gGQi8Z600
Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, died after getting caught in treacherous conditions during a hike in New Hampshire. (Courtesy photo)

An avid hiker from Andover lost his life Saturday during a climb on Mt. Washington. He succumbed to severe hypothermia, even after rescuers reached him on the Gulfside Trail facing howling winds, driving rain and snow.

“It was 50-60 sustained, with gusts up over 80,” said Lt. Bob Mancini Jr., of the New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Department.

Those conditions are not normal for June, but not unexpected on Mt. Washington, which has a reputation for severe weather year-round.

“Mt. Washington is historically known to be one of the worst weather locations in the entire world,” said Lt. Mancini.

The victim, Xi Chen, 53 years old, was an experienced hiker and had reservations for the Lakes of the Cloud Hut at the top, according to his wife.

All day, the weather kept getting worse.

Boston 25 obtained the last string of texts messages to his wife. She declined to speak on camera. One of the first texts shows Chin was getting worried.

“A bit concerned hyperthermia. Keep an eye on my location.”

Just before 4:30, he sent his intended destination.

“Mt. Washington or the lake in Cloud hut.”

His wife replied:

‘It’ll get dark early with the weather. Let me know when u get there.’

Not long after, another ominous text:

“If I stop moving then in trouble.”

His wife replied:

“When will I get there if you take a guess.”

This was one of his final messages:

“In trouble can’t move.”

His wife tried calling but got no answer. She then dialed 911. It was now 6:30.

Rescuers were busy on other calls. At least half a dozen other rescues took place due to the weather. It took time, but they finally got to Chen.

“At all times, Mr. Chen was unresponsive,” said Lt. Mancini.

He says they carried him over a mile to the summit, where a truck was waiting. They drove to the base to meet an ambulance. That was seven hours after the initial 911 call. Chen was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

Mass. man hiking mountain in NH dies after rescue in snow, 80 mph wind gusts Mass. man hiking mountain in NH dies after rescue in snow, 80 mph wind gusts (NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division)

justin vachon
2d ago

I hiked mount Washington from its base to its summit when I was in high-school it was a class trip we frequently hiked all of the trails around NH it took over 8 hours to get to the hut from the base and most people get hypothermia because the weather at the base is drastically different then when you get higher up and because of this they under dress for the warmer weather at lower altitudes but the higher you get the faster the temperature drops getting alot of people into trouble I suggest if you ever hike Mt Washington that you carry a backpack with a set of warmer clothes that be kept dry along with food and water and maybe even a way to start a fire if needed

plumber crack
2d ago

You think a experienced hiker would read the list of over 100 plus people who have died on the mountain half of which died of hypothermia in June and July

Noodle Boi
2d ago

Mt. Washington is notorious for its weather. Even the most experienced hikers have run into trouble there. A few years back there was a woman who apparently grew up and lived in Siberia. Very experienced and acclimated to some weather. She got caught up and unfortunately perished as well.

