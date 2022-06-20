ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Best images from Master Agility Championship at Westminster Dog Show

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtZsR_0gGQhR2d00

Soaring canines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkPRh_0gGQhR2d00 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The talents of many canines were on display at the Masters Agility Championship event, which is attached to the Westminster Dog Show. Here are some of the best images captured throughout the contest...

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193OzG_0gGQhR2d00 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CF8r_0gGQhR2d00 A dog competes in the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, on June 18, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhBlw_0gGQhR2d00 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVoe5_0gGQhR2d00 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0MJQ_0gGQhR2d00 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQrqb_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAVd6_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edFrC_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjz4T_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AW5d3_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35odpn_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHEPO_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1k94_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masters Agility Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQZFX_0gGQhR2d00 Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Tarrytown, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Tarrytown, NY
Tarrytown, NY
Lifestyle
FOX Sports

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments from Tuesday's competition

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, as four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show lock down their spots. "America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday, as...
TARRYTOWN, NY
heavenofanimals.com

This Baby Zebra Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes

Call the doctor, we’re in love. What’s more awesome than a horse? A zebra. And what’s cuter than a zebra? A baby zebra. Do you know what’s even cuter? A baby zebra with spots instead of stripes!. A rare polka dot baby zebra was spotted (pun...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Dog Show
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Horses Excitedly Running to Greet Little Boy Is Everything

A little boy is spreading joy on TikTok, thanks to a video of him and a group of horses. The footage, later shared by the boy's mother Kelly Messens (@mrspaulmessens), showed the herd excitedly running over to greet the little guy during a recent visit. And we don't know about you, but it's pretty much the cutest thing we've ever seen.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

This Cat Has The Most Beautiful Eyes Ever

Ben Stiller has nothing on Coby the British Shorthair cat, whose Blue Steel good looks have garnered over 200,000 likes on Instagram. Just look into Coby’s eyes, then look into Ben Stiller’s; who’s the real beauty here?. Fittingly, the most common coat for the British Shorthair, which...
PETS
pawmypets.com

Baby Barn Owl Photographed Mid Run Is Definitely Cute

This is the adorable time a baby owl was captured on camera while running across the grass. Taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Hannie Heere, the 63-year-old was out photographing barn owls when she saw the little guy. It ends up that barn owlets do not begin flapping their wings until...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

WATCH: 11-Year Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Blows Judges Away, Earns Golden Buzzer

Judges for America’s Got Talent had no idea that Maddie Baez was in the audience as the summer reality talent show went through its opening auditions. But during a commercial break, Baez volunteered to sing. Her song choice was “Amazing Grace,” a hymn about salvation. This wisp of an 11-year-old started giving such a powerful rendition, all acapella, that Simon Cowell walked back into the auditorium to check out who was singing. He’d stepped away during the break to grab a drink. Meanwhile, as Maddie sang, Howie Mandell turned around and pointed.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy