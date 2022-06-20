ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

OWLS dedicates bird enclosure in memory of soldier killed in Afghanistan

By CHERYL BURKE NEWS-TIMES
carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — Trish Slape, the former director of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, remembers her late son, Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, killed in Afghanistan, running around the wildlife shelter as a child. GALLERY: OWLS dedicates bird enclosure in memory of soldier killed in Afghanistan. Reminders...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalexaminer.com

Camp Lejeune Poisoned Marines, Civilians, and Their Families for Over Three Decades

Since the 1980s, government officials have been aware of water contamination on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Those present on the base from 1953 to 1987 were exposed to contaminated water that they drank, bathed in, and cooked with. From this time over a million people that lived and worked on the base were exposed to the toxins in the water, specifically Trichloroethylene (TCE) and Perchloroethylene (PCE).
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kathryn Trommer, 87; no service

Kathryn, aka Kathy, Cash, Daugherty Lambach Trommer passed away on June 19th, 2022. She was 87 years old. Kathy was born in Akron, Ohio Feb. 9th, 1935. She married Glenn Marshall Lambach in 1952 and had five children: Michael, Gerald Joseph, Patricia, Susan and Gary. She divorced in 1970. She married Norm Trommer in 1987. In 1990 they retired and relocated to North Carolina. They both became volunteer EMT’s with the Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) Rescue Squad along with teaching and certifying individuals in CPR and the Heimleich maneuver. In addition, they volunteered at the N.C. Aquarium and Head Start, reading to the children. They were active tennis club members in their community for many years.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, NC
Government
City
Peletier, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
State
Florida State
City
Newport, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Denver, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Harold Rowland Jr., 85; no service

Harold Cyrus Rowland Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Harold was born on November 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Harold and Althea Rowland. After graduating from high school, he honorably served in the United States Army. Harold continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: big fish net big payouts

It was hard not to hear about the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament being held in Morehead City last week. It is the largest billfish tournament in N.C. and one of the largest in the world and this year there were records set in attendance and payout. The tournament did an excellent job of updating every hookup and weighed or released fish, both on the Internet and through their Big Rock TV channelk. Plus the magnitude of this tournament had it covered on most TV and radio news across the state.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 21, 22 & 23

Ralph Taylor, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Pruitt Health of Sealevel. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Brandon Perry, Wilmington. Brandon Wayne Perry, 25, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Irene Austin, 95; service June 25

Irene M. Austin, 95, of Newport, passed away Monday evening June 13, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Park officiating, the family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
NEWPORT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
nsjonline.com

Mercenaria wins more than $3.4M at Big Rock

MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Foundation broke out the giant checks and the lie detectors this past weekend as its 64th annual Blue Marlin Tournament officially came to a close. Two hundred sixty-six boats entered the contest this year, but only a handful could take home a piece of the record-breaking purse of more than $5.8 million.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster

Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Fireworks explosion cancels second area July 4th celebration

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Everclear band to play in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to rock. On July 2, the band Everclear will be playing at the Lime Light in Jacksonville. The band will be playing to support its 30th-anniversary tour and celebrate their debut album being on digital platforms. The event will be featuring other guests like Fastball and The Nixons. To […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Birds#Enclosure#Diving Bird#Glad Tidings Church#Troop 61#Eagle Scout
carolinacoastonline.com

Angela Swindell, 46; service June 25

Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Grimesland. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Angela’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County health care worker honored

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A health care worker from UNC Lenoir Health Care was given a special award for her dedication to making an impact on the health of those in her community. Each month a healthcare hero is awarded and recognized on local and national levels through USA Today...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Vera Murray, 83; service June 23

Pastor Vera Lee Murray, 83, of Newport went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Pastor Vera was born in Belgrade, NC to Lee and Mary Spicer on September 11, 1938. She started her career in the Onslow County school system as a secretary and bus driver. Pastor Vera was ordained as a teacher in the body of Christ under the leadership of Apostle L.O. Sanders at Deliverance Evangelistic temple in Jacksonville, NC. Pastor Vera then went on to marry the love of her life, Apostle Willie Lee Murray Sr, on September 24,1978. She then became the Pastor and church administrator of God’s City of Refuge where she served faithfully for more than 40 years. Throughout her ministry she was honored to travel along with her husband internationally as well as mission trips to Hatti.
NEWPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
carolinacoastonline.com

Pirates face tough, ‘friendly’ competition

It’s only June, but Swansboro football coach Shea Townsend likes what he sees already. The second-year head coach took his team to Greenville over the weekend for the annual East Carolina University “Beast of the East” event with 32 teams competing pool style in a 7-on-7 tournament.
SWANSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy