ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Baseball – Shore Conference Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game Rosters, Info.

By Matt Manley
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shore Conference Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game. At Count Basie Park, Red Bank, 7 p.m. Ryan Keegan, INF, Freehold...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Sports
County
Atlantic County, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Is This The Best New Wing Joint In Monmouth County, New Jersey?

Is this going to be your new place for chicken wings? I have seen nothing but amazing reviews about this new wing spot in Monmouth County. For this article, I want to highlight a business that was mentioned in an up-and-coming Facebook group that offers tremendous insight for New Jersey's best wings. This group is called Jersey Wing Joints, and if you are a fan of chicken wings, you need to join the group. Every day people post pictures and reviews about what wings they think are the best in New Jersey. Sometimes people will let you know what not to eat, but all in all it's great recommendations.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Red Bank#Inf P#Marlboro
105.7 The Hawk

This Ocean County Diner Ranks as One of the Best in New Jersey

We see so many "lists" these days and many include food. We see a bunch of reports detailing the best places to eat not only here in Ocean County, but around the Garden State. The latest list we have to talk about is one that was recently highlighted by Patch concerning the best diners here in New Jersey. According to this article, one local diner in Ocean County made the list of best in Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

One Of The Most Unique Collections Can Be Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey

Do you collect anything? Believe it or not, I collect pelicans. I have pelican paintings, sculptures, stickers, I even have pelican drink coasters. It's not an overbearing collection, but I plan on continuing the collection for my entire life. However, I promise to never be seen on an episode of Hoarders on the A&E Network. I will make sure that never happens.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

American History! New Jersey’s Oldest Home is Nearly 400 Years old

It's summer 2022 and we begin in Southern New Jersey in Gloucester County. In a search for the oldest home in New Jersey. In fact, this is one of the oldest in America. The home is called the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The original section of the home dates back to 1638. According to my research, the cabin was built by settlers (Swedish or Finnish) of what was then New Sweden. This cabin is nearly 400 years old, amazing to see something as old as this, right here in New Jersey. This may be the oldest log house in North America.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy