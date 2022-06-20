ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IN

Putnam County motorcycle accident claims the life of a Pennsylvania man

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM CO. – On Sunday, June 19th at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to an area of Interstate 70 eastbound near the thirty-seven-mile marker...

IN THIS ARTICLE
