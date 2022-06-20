ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Hoy’s 5 & 10: Your store for ‘everything’

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY – Hoy’s 5&10 has everything under the sun, and new items arrive daily. It is not your typical 5&10 store, but it does have items you remember from years ago, plus all of the latest toys and beach apparel. Hoy’s 5&10 has always been the...

www.downbeach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

NORTH WILDWOOD BEACH PATROL ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS IN JULY EVENT

NORTH WILDWOOD – The North Wildwood Beach Patrol will continue a 30-year tradition of celebrating “Christmas in July.” On Saturday, July 23rd starting at noon, Santa will travel along the North Wildwood Beach, while his helpers hand out candy canes and play festive music. It is a perfect opportunity to take a photo with Santa, and a family portrait in a decorated lifeguard boat. An award will be given for the “best decorated beach.” This is a free family event.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood NJ New Steak House

There is a new sign just went up at 3400 Atlantic Ave, The Beach Terrace Resort in Wildwood, NJ. Welcome The Wagon Wheel Steak House! Stat with us for updates on this breaking story!. Visit their website and see the menu and prices here> Wagon Wheel Steak House – Wildwood,...
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avalon, NJ
City
Stone Harbor, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
NJ.com

Beloved N.J. sandwich shop burned in fire just a week after reopening

The smell of smoke lingered in the air Monday morning — perhaps wafting from the Wharton Forest wildfire still raging 50 miles away — or from the charred rubble left along Ventnor Avenue. A three-alarm fire Saturday evening damaged the longstanding sandwich shop Sack O’ Subs, displacing three...
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

9th Annual Tara Miller ‘Make the Best of It Bash’ to be held Friday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY – The Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation will hold its 9th annual “Make the Best of It Bash, 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Tropicana Casino Resort. The event put on by the Miller family of Longport in honor of their daughter and sister Tara Miller, who died at age 29 of melanoma, donates 100% of the proceeds to melanoma research, and since its inception, the foundation has funded more than $5.4 million for melanoma research.
atlanticcityweekly.com

Brigantine’s new fast casual spot Kook Burger continues to sizzle

We seem to be in the midst of a sort of golden age for burgers. Not that long ago, burger options at restaurants were mostly limited to the standard lineup of fast food spots like McDonalds, Burger King and White Castle, along with late-night diners and maybe the local bar and grill. And few of them actually made much effort to create something particularly exciting or worth coming back for.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Jewelry#Souvenir#Art#Clothing Shop
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Fantastic Steakhouses in Philadelphia, PA

Is there anything that quite compares to sitting down in front of a thick, juicy steak at dinner time? While Philadelphia certainly has a variety of culinary delights to offer, the city's steakhouses should be on any meat-lovers must-try list. Here are a few of the best steakhouses in Philadelphia where you can enjoy the most tender cuts cooked exactly to your liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Sub Shop Ruined In Fire Feeds Jersey Shore Firefighters

After a devastating fire at one of its shops, Sack O' Subs returned its thanks by delivering pizza to firefighters who fought the blaze. The Ventnor sandwich shop, which originally opened south of Atlantic City in 1969, caught fire on Saturday -- just eight days after the business reopened under new ownership.
Lite Rock 96.9

WOW! Did You Catch The Funnel That Formed Near Vineland, NJ?

South Jersey residents will tell you that it seems like funnels are forming in the southern Garden State skies more often than usual over the past few years. It's normal for the Garden State to see one or two tornados every year, and while one of the most recent sightings of a funnel wasn't declared a tornado, it was still pretty wild to watch as it formed and moved throughout the southeastern portions of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties.
VINELAND, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Flower Show to move to familiar location in 2023

The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its indoor location at the Pennsylvania Convention Center next year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society made the announcement on Monday morning. The show will take place from March 4 to March 12. The show had been held outdoors the last two year at FDR Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
downbeach.com

Save the Date: Ventnor’s National Night Out on tap for Aug. 2

VENTNOR – The city’s National Night Out will be back this summer to promote public safety and community partnerships. The city’s Public Safety Department, Ventnor Special Event and the City of Ventnor will host the event 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of August behind the library on S. Newport Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Lifeguards Work Hard to Keep Bathers Safe

Lifeguards in Sea Isle City are keeping a close watch on bathers. Like all other summer seasons, safety is paramount. And so far, this summer, churned up seas and strong rip currents are making the conditions particularly dangerous. Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Chief Renny Steele emphasized in an interview...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
tittlepress.com

Two sisters, one wedding. 70 happy years and counting.

About 75 years ago, just after the Barkins moved from West Philadelphia to Overbrook, Evy met Alvin Jacobs, her neighbor from up the street. We were two of a bunch of kids who hung out together, said Evy. There were six of us friends, and gradually, we all paired off, said Al.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy