ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Enclosed rooftop bar, dining, & event space in the South Loop

WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVu Rooftop is an enclosed Rooftop Bar, dining, and event space in...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagoonthecheap.com

$5 Summer Happy Hour Menu at Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Summer just got a little sweeter with the $5 Summer Happy Hour menu at Bar 104 in the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. Head to this historic restaurant Tuesday-Friday, 4:30-5:30 pm for this exciting deal. Choose from a sophisticated menu of oysters on the half shell, lobster bisque, buffalo chicken sliders, smoked...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park. The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues. Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled. There were no reports of any injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
boxofficepro.com

Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas to Open Illinois Wheeling Town Center Location

This July, Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas’ new seven-screen movie theater location will open at Illinois’ Wheeling Town Center. Cinergy Wheeling marks Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group’s ninth location, which will offer experiences such as recline-and-dine cinemas, with a selection of alcoholic beverages and chef-inspired American dishes, and a sports bar lounge area.
WHEELING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#South Loop#Event Space#Rooftop#Chef De Cuisine#Food Drink
Forest Park Review

Lazy Lion Pancake House

Hundreds of people came out to the Lazy Lion Pancake House opening on June 28, 1965. The A-frame building at 8300 Roosevelt Road along the Des Plaines River was a popular breakfast and lunch spot for nearly 20 years. In the mid-1980s it was converted and renovated for Riveredge Hospital outpatient care and later became a senior center called River Park Center. Tucked behind the building are 24 apartment units that were also built in the mid-1960s. In 1986, volunteers filled sandbags to prevent the Des Plaines from reaching the building.
DES PLAINES, IL
Chicago Defender

The Dusable Museum Announces New Name

After more than 60 years, the nation’s first independent museum of Black history today unveiled a new name and new visual identity: The DuSable Museum of African American History is entering a new era as The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The new name reaffirms the historic organization’s commitment to educating all people about Black history, culture and experience, and to recognize the global connections and cultures of Black people across the diaspora.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night. What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave. The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama." Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When is This Year's Chicago Air and Water Show?

The Chicago Air and Water Show, a long-time fixture on the summer calendar in the city, is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this year, with free admission and all sorts of fun on the docket for attendees. According to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I was flabbergasted': Despite supportive community, Aldi closes its Auburn Gresham store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closed without notice!Frustrated people in one South Side neighborhood are starved for answers as to why they weren't told their local grocery store would shut down?CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, the store partly blames crime for the closing.Shirley Bryant and Juanita Love have lived in Auburn Gresham for decades. They're very involved, but said this caught them by surprise. "I came over myself to see and it was closed. The gates were locked. The signs are all gone." The one sign that remains on this Aldi at Ashland & 76th street says "Permanently Closed" and the nearest Aldi...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy