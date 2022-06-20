ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego Festival of Arts Featured Artist Giveaway

Channel 6000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 59th annual Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend, June...

www.koin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

The Jolly Roger, Southeast Portland’s Iconic Lounge, Preps for the Long Dive

Fittingly, perhaps, for an iconic establishment that’s lazily drifted about Southeast Portland for 60 years without ever attracting much notice, the Jolly Roger has announced a fateful last call, but all relevant information regarding the date of departure remains shrouded in mystery. Rob Jackson, co-owner of the Jolly alongside...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Lake Oswego, OR
Society
Lake Oswego, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Society
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Use it or lose it!

This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Isn't it amazing to watch kids play, jump, run and even fall? As seniors, we are careful not to fall and honestly, when was the last time you jumped?. According to America's Health...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Rogers Park#Https#Lakewood Center
Woodburn Independent

From Oregon rodeo queens to fans

St. Paul Rodeo runs deep in the veins of the Richard and Christy Cloepfil familyST. PAUL — The St. Paul Rodeo runs deep in the veins of the Richard and Christy Cloepfil family of Carlton, Oregon. Not only have they and their three daughters been part of it, Richard is the third generation of his family to be involved. It started with Richard's grandfather, Harry Kuehne, owner of the Bar K Stock Ranch in Carlton. A horse trader, Harry was one of the original stock holders of the St. Paul Rodeo and provided livestock for the rodeo. Richard, the...
CARLTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
kptv.com

Package free grocery Real Refillery hopes to change the way you shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A new grocery store in Northeast Portland is ditching the packaging to make the planet and your wallet a little greener! Realm Refillery allows customers to buy exactly how much they need for each product in the store, which features over six hundred items including business based in the Rose City. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about how it all works.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Developer seeks to build RV park at Warren golf course

Proposal would add 103 RV parking spaces to the nine-hole golf course, which closed after similar attempt in 2018.Developers have once again picked up plans to convert a portion of the former St. Helens Golf Course to an RV park. OHM Equity Partners plans to add a 103-space private recreational vehicle park and campground and reopen as the Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. The golf course, located in Warren, closed in 2018 after abandoning an attempt to build an RV park. The 77-acre property is still owned by Seok Ju Chung, who purchased it in 2007, county records show....
WARREN, OR
Portland Tribune

Where in the world is Lincoln High School?

The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Heat prep: Yes, start thinking about it now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest out of the next seven. Then, grab your surfboard, because we’re riding a heat wave through the weekend. Wednesday afternoon we expect to break out of the clouds and join up with the sunshine. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, as close to normal as we can get. Gone are the days of the low 60s. We only go up from here and prepare for the hot shock to our system.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy