Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Steven Kendrick came into this election the odds-on favorite, name recognition, well financed but in the runoff he did not come out on top. “Don’t be disappointed for me I think our city with either candidate is going to do ok, Garnett Johnson has a very good intention of leading and doing a great job for the city I have no problem saying that I offered my services to the city, we didn’t find the right groove to get that done So we’re going to get all behind that,” said Kendrick to a room for of supporters.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO