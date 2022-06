HYENAS, a multiplayer sci-fi FPS developed by Creative Assembly and distributed by SEGA, is set to be released in 2023. The plot of the game brings players to a universe where the Earth is gone and the rich people have moved to Mars, while the rest of humanity struggles to survive on The Taint, a giant orbiting slum. The billionaires living on Mars start selling salvaged pop-culture artifacts from Earth, but they’ll have to deal with talented individuals, the HYENAS, who will do their best to steal the artifacts for themselves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO