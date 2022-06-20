What Really Happened Between Trisha Paytas And Aaron Carter?
By Audrey Williams
Nicki Swift
3 days ago
Trisha Paytas' time on the internet has been filled with drama and high-profile relationships. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Paytas was even candid enough to acknowledge that they pursued fame for the simple sake of fame. "I never sang or danced or acted, I was just like, I want to...
JAYLON Ferguson's fiancée, Doni Smith, took to social media to share photos of the Baltimore Ravens star with his children after his tragic death. As the Baltimore Ravens announced the news of Jaylon's passing on Wednesday morning, Doni posted on Instagram and Twitter to mourn her deceased loved one.
Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways.
A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
Robert Katz, a producer who worked on notable fact-based projects including Selena, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge and Gettysburg, has died. He was 79.
Katz died Wednesday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys following a long battle with lung cancer, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterDuncan Henderson, 'Master and Commander' Producer and Veteran Assistant Director, Dies at 72Steve Fickinger, Tony-Winning 'Dear Evan Hansen' Producer, Dies at 62Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl Champion and 'Sopranos' Actor, Dies at 55
In 1986, Katz launched Esparza/Katz Productions with Moctesuma Esparza, and they produced more than 20 projects together, including the films Gettysburg (1993), The Disappearance of...
Comments / 0