Man dies trying to save his dog on Minnesota lake

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
A man died while trying to save his dog on a west-central Minnesota lake over the weekend.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a "possible drowning" on South Lida Lake east of Pelican Rapids, where a 48-year-old man who was boating with friends tried to save his dog that had jumped from the boat into the water.

The man, identified as Eric Fife, of Pelican Rapids, struggled to keep his head above water. The sheriff's office said a friend was able to help Fife and the dog out of the water, followed by friends immediately attempting to save Fife by providing CPR until paramedics took over.

Fife was taken to a nearby lake access and life-saving efforts continued, but Fife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not announce the condition of the dog.

An investigation is ongoing.

