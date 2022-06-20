Katharine McPhee shows love for ‘big family’ with David Foster on Father’s Day

Katharine McPhee is grateful for her blended family with David Foster this Father’s Day.

The “American Idol” alum, 38, posted on Instagram Sunday a photo of herself and Foster, 72, sitting down with their son, Rennie, at a piano as the 1-year-old placed his tiny hand on top of the instrument.

The sweet photo was part of a carousel of images of the couple’s blended family, which includes Foster’s five older daughters: Allison, 52, Amy, 48, Sara, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35.

“Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” McPhee wrote in the caption.

“I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that’s your favorite thing.”

She concluded, “You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! 🎊I love you to the moon and back.”

McPhee also posted an old photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Story as well as a snap of the couple in a hospital room during labor, which the “Smash” alum captioned, “I love this pic. You were the best labor partner. Except when you tried to do counter pressure … I’ll never forget seeing you eat that cheese burger during some intense contractions.”

Foster and McPhee have been married for three years. katharinefoster/Instagram

McPhee and Foster welcomed Rennie in February 2021 after sparking pregnancy rumors in October 2020.

The “Waitress” actress revealed her son’s name just a few weeks after his birth in an interview on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” which she later confessed made Foster upset .

McPhee said in a SiriusXM interview, “My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, ‘What was I supposed to say [when asked]? Nothing?’”

Rennie is Foster’s only son and only child with McPhee. The couple wed in June 2019.

The couple often collaborate on music and competed on “The Masked Singer” together. katharinefoster/Instagram

Earlier this year, the famed music composer defended their 34-year age gap .

“People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I’ve always said there’s so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them,” he told People in February.

“There’s so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together.”