Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon debuts her newborn twins

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOGng_0gGQa4kW00

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is showing her twin babies for the first time.

“Mama June” Shannon’s 22-year-old daughter gave birth to the newborns in May and shared their first photos with Page Six exclusively Monday.

In the sweet family snaps, Pumpkin’s little ones are joined by her daughter, Ella, 4, and her son, Bentley, 1, as well as her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Pumpkin obtained custody of Honey Boo Boo in April, with Mama June telling Page Six earlier this month that she still “frequently” talks to the 16-year-old.

I do see her , I do talk to her,” the “Mama June: Road to Redemption” star, 42, alleged. “We do communicate. So it wasn’t like any difference. The only difference is she’s not sitting right here beside me in my home every day.”

The same month that Pumpkin was granted custody of the “Toddlers & Tiaras” alum, news broke that she was pregnant with babies No. 3 and 4 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6S0w_0gGQa4kW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oANkS_0gGQa4kW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Yd9U_0gGQa4kW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYu7q_0gGQa4kW00

Pumpkin became a mom in December 2017, welcoming daughter Ella with her now- husband, Joshua Efird.

The little one was the reality star’s “saving grace,” she captioned an Instagram tribute for Ella’s birthday .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtVQJ_0gGQa4kW00
Shannon and Efird are also the parents of Ella and Bentley.
Dana Mixer / MEGA

“How the years have just flown by,” Pumpkin continued in the December 2021 social media post. “I can’t wait to continue to watch you grow and do so many amazing things in life.”

The Georgia native went on to call Ella a “sweet” big sister to brother Bentley, now 1, who was born in June 2021 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7gFW_0gGQa4kW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIy8o_0gGQa4kW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgGpS_0gGQa4kW00

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” she wrote alongside her baby boy’s Instagram debut.

Bentley arrived two months after Pumpkin announced that she and the mechanic, 25, were expanding their family .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2148xL_0gGQa4kW00
The twins were born in May.
Dana Mixer / MEGA

Pumpkin posted ultrasound shots as well as a photo of four positive pregnancy tests in April 2021.

“Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!!” she wrote at the time. “Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021 ❤️. After almost three years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.”

That same month, Pumpkin and her husband celebrated their third wedding anniversary. (The pair married in April 2018 in Las Vegas.)

“Things have been far from easy but we’ve managed to overcome all the bad things no matter what,” she captioned wedding photos via Instagram. “I am and will always be so very proud to call you my husband. You’re the very best man.”

Comments / 0

