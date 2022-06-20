ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurelia, IA

Top stars, best performances last week in Iowa high school softball

By Barry Poe
 3 days ago

Here are some stars from the past week's high school softball games across Iowa.

If you know of a top performance we should include, please mention them in the comments section below.

Tory Bennett, Fort Dodge, Senior

Bennett went 23-for-31 (.742) for the week in 10 games played while also scoring 19 times and driving in 18 runs as the Dodgers went 8-2.

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, Sophomore

Jungers, one of the state's top pitchers, fired a one-hitter and struck out five of the 11 batters she faced in a 16-0 Newell-Fonda win over East Sac County. She also had two hits and five RBIs in the win.

Madison Goosman, Hinton, Senior

Goosman put together a strong game in the Blackhawks’ 14-2 win over South O'Brien as she had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs. She later homered and doubled in a 11-1 win over Trinity Christian.

Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, Senior

Smith pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout and struck out five as MOC-Floyd Valley blanked Sioux Center 1-0. She also struck out eight in a complete game effort during an 8-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Rylee Schnepf, Le Mars Gehlen, Senior

Schnepf punched out 19 while allowing four hits and one earned run in the Jays 3-1 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and then she struck out 15 batters over seven innings as Gehlen Catholic posted a 6-2 win over Trinity Christian. Schnepf went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to go with 14 more strikeouts in a 5-1 win over MMCRU.

Marina Cronin, Remsen St. Mary's, Sophomore

Cronin limited Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to one hit and struck out nine as the Hawks remained unbeaten with a 11-0 win.

Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston, Junior

Koehler had a 5-for-5 night at the plate with a home run and three RBI as Glidden-Ralston posted a 13-4 win over Manson Northwest Webster.

Malia Yoder, Hillcrest Academy, Freshman

Yoder produced a 5-for-5 game, all singles, while scoring three times in a 13-3 win over Danville.

Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Junior

Evans-Murphy had five hits, including two doubles, scored three times and drove in two runs as the Warriors posted a 13-1 win over Pocahontas.

Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon, Junior

Kleinhesselink had four hits and four RBI as Sheldon posted a 17-0 Siouxland Conference win over Central Lyon.

Berkley Johannsen, Sioux Central, Junior

Johannsen homered and drove in three runs in Sioux Central's 8-0 win over Emmetsburg and then pitched a four-inning, no-hitter in a 14-1 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Jadyn Jensen, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Junior

Jensen tallied four hits and four RBI as Sibley-Ocheyedan earned a 13-4 Siouxland Conference win over Okoboji.

Tatum Dunleavy, Estherville-LC, Sophomore

Dunleavy tallied three hits and five RBI while also striking out eight in the circle during the Midgettes’ 12-2 win over Sheldon. She also homered and drove in two in a 10-0 win over Spirit Lake.

Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU, Senior

Harpenau tallied three hits and three RBIs as the Royals downed West Sioux 12-5 one night before she drove in three runs in a 12-0 win over George-Little Rock.

Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda, Junior

Walker contributed four hits and three RBI as the Mustangs posted a 12-2 win over Ridge View.

Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Junior

Wingate twirled a pair of shutouts in the circle with a 12-strikeout performance in a 4-0 win over Spirit Lake and a two-hit, nine-strikeout game in a 6-0 win over George-Little Rock.

Maddie Thomas, River Valley, Junior

Thomas, who hit two walk-off home runs in the past eight games, had a 3-for-3 night with two runs scored and two RBIs in the Wolverines 11-1 win over OABCIG.

Anne Lammers, South Hamilton, Senior

Lammers had a 5-for-5 game with four RBI in a South Hamilton 8-7 win over Perry.

Kinzie Theeler, Whiting, Junior

Theeler produced five hits, a double, triple and drove in four runs in Whiting's hard-fought 14-12 setback to West Harrison.

Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan, Junior

Nelson hit two home runs and drove in four runs as Bishop Heelan edged Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 11-10 in a MRAC contest.

Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sophomore

Van Kalsbeek struck out 16 batters while allowing five hits and one unearned run in the Warriors 13-1 win over Pocahontas.

Hannah Kramer, Central City, Senior

Kramer had three hits, a double, a home run and drove in six runs as Central City edged Marquette Catholic 10-6.

Reese Burke, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore

Burke went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBIs as Dallas Center-Grimes downed Oskaloosa 15-1.

Arlie Lorack, Lone Tree, Senior

Lorack hit two doubles and two home runs amongst her four hits while driving in six runs in Lone Tree's 20-8 win over Danville.

Ellen Cook, Montezuma, Freshman

Cook had three doubles and drove in six runs as Montezuma blanked Colo-Nesco 14-0.

