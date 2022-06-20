New BBQ Restaurant, Outpost 36, Coming to Keller Late Summer 2022

An outpost for authentic Texas BBQ is on the horizon in Keller .

Coming to 1801 S Main St , Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque will open its doors later this year next to Horizon 76 American Grill House . It is expected to be ready by late summer 2022 .

The owners of Horizon 76 – Jeff Lowery , Dwight Dowell and Chris Polk – bought the building next door in order to open the forthcoming BBQ restaurant.

“This remodel is quite extensive, bringing the property up to code and getting this exactly the way we want,” Lowery told Community Impact Newspaper .

While an official menu has yet to be revealed, according to a Facebook post, Outpost 36 will have pork belly burnt ends, brisket burnt ends, and beef belly burnt ends, along with other BBQ classics.

And much like its next door neighbor, Horizon 76, the new restaurant is likely to have an extensive wine, draft beer, and craft cocktail list, as well.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .