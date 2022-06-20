ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GG Jackson holds top spot in updated Rivals150 rankings

By Alec Lasley
 3 days ago

UNC basketball commit GG Jackson held on to the No. 1 overall spot in the class of 2023 following the Rivals rankings refresh last week.

Jackson, who committed to the Tar Heels back in April, held off players like Xavier Booker and DJ Wagner for the top spot.

The race for the top spot was a major talking point for Rivals analyst Rob Cassidy as he broke down what went into the top three spots.

No. 1 overall prospect GG Jackson managed to hold on to the top spot in the Rivals150 update, but his grip on the position is certainly loosening a bit. The two major threats to unseat the North Carolina commit are former No. 1 DJ Wagner (Kentucky or Louisville) and red-hot forward Xavier Booker (Michigan State or Duke). Wagner’s battle is with consistency and long-term upside, while Booker’s relatively small sample size of greatness is what kept him from seizing the top spot this time around.

There’s almost nothing to separate the trio at the top of the rankings, and a case could be made for any of the three as the top player in America in the 2023 class. What takes place this summer and into the early fall will likely have a massive effect on how things shake out.

Hubert Davis and UNC currently hold two commits in the 2023 class with Jackson and five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher .

The Tar Heels still have a hold on the No. 2 overall recruiting class in 2023 behind arch-rival Duke.

