RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Eddy House in Reno, Nevada, is seeing a jump like never before from young people looking for help. Eddy House CEO Trevor Macaluso said since January of 2020 when the new facility opened, they have not seen the number of services needed as they did this past May.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO