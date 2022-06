KEARNEY, Neb.-Friday marked 13 years since Kelcey Fike was found murdered in a Kearney trailer park, and a reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case. It was the early morning hours of June 17, 2008, when officers with the Kearney police department and Kearney Fire responded to a structure fire at #58 R-Villa South Trailer Court on the west edge of the city.

