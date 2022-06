A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a traffic stop then threw crushed methamphetamine into his chest and face. The deputy was pulling over 35-year old Todd Adams of Hattiesburg on Racetrack Road for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. yesterday. Adams did not have a driver’s license and the smell of marijuana was emanating from inside the vehicle.

