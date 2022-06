There is a house that just came on the market in Duluth that is truly one-of-a-kind, but that comes with a high price tag. The house is located at 555 Marshall St. in the Hartley Estates neighborhood in Duluth and is listed at $1,400,000 with Tracy Ramsay at RE/MAX Results. The home was designed by award-winning Duluth architect David Salmela and is called the “Double Cantilever.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO