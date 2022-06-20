ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

West Bloomfield intersection closed: Green Lake Road at Pontiac Trail

By Peg McNichol
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intersection at Green Lake Road and Pontiac Trail in West Bloomfield Township is closed until July 19 as part of the ongoing Pontiac Trail resurfacing project. This project will include extending the southbound Green Lake Road...

www.theoaklandpress.com

CBS Detroit

Police: Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing Tuesday night on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township. Michigan State Police say at about 10:15 p.m. on June 21, the biker was traveling on the highway near Grange Hall Road “when they left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed.” The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, An investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results and vehicle inspection. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI
Spinal Column

Detroit Wing Company opens shop in Waterford

Detroit Wing Company (DWC) has announced the opening of its newest location in Waterford. The new store is operated by first-time franchisee owners Matt Milliken and Miles Gatland, and is the first location in northwest Oakland County, joining Troy and Southfield as the third location in the county. Waterford is...
DETROIT, MI
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Fireworks Shows to Celebrate Fourth of July

Nothing says “Happy Fourth of July” quite like the booming atmosphere of a fireworks show. Head to one of these displays to celebrate. The fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. over the park grounds and viewers can watch from the comfort of their cars, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs. No cost, Metroparks pass required. June 24. Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township; metroparks.com.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Novi, Westland first responders want to be part of teens' summer fun

Metro Detroit's first responders want you ... Yeah, you! There in the middle of your summer vacation from school. Novi, Westland, and Canton and White Lake townships are some of the communities hosting youth academies for those with professional aspirations. Police and firefighters want to build leadership skills as they...
NOVI, MI
SCDNReports

Fatal Michigan Garage Fire Claims 12-year-old

Michigan boy dies in fatal garage fireSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long a heat advisory will be in effect for Metro Detroiters

DETROIT – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Dangerously hot and humid weather has returned to Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. Temperature soar to and beyond record territory this afternoon. It will feel even hotter when you factor in the humidity. Remember to stay cool and healthy and keep the people and pets you hold dear safe, as well.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stellantis layoffs in Sterling Heights incoming • Divine Child HS coach charged • Juneteenth commemorated

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Layoffs are expected to hit one of Stellantis's manufacturing plants in Michigan, with announcements about who will lose their jobs coming as soon as Monday. The layoffs, first announced on June 14, will impact employees at the Stamping Plant in Sterling Heights. According to a letter sent from the UAW, the chapter was told by management it wants to begin "an indefinite lay-off (from the bottom up) starting as early as Monday, June 20, 2022."
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
tittlepress.com

New life proposed for St. Clair Shores Madrid Theater – Macomb Daily

Harden expects to finish interior renovations after the outside of the building has been refurbished and according to the timeline presented with the site plan, interior renovations are expected to be complete around the end of 2022. Although renditions shown during the council meeting depict an outdoor patio area, that...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI

