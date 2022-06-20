ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jack Ross: Dundee United appoint former Hibernian boss as head coach

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hibernian and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is the new head coach at Dundee United. Ross, 46, succeeds Tam Courts, who left on Tuesday, and has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership club. He led Hibs to third place in the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21 and took them...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Football favourite Sir Kenny Dalglish honoured by University of St Andrews

Scottish football favourite Sir Kenny Dalglish has received an honorary degree from the University of St Andrews.The former Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star, 71, was awarded a doctor of laws degree at a ceremony on Tuesday.He received the honour in recognition of his major contribution to football, charity, and to wider society.Professor Sharon Ashbrook presented Sir Kenny with his degree and, in her address, said it was for his charitable work and for his “selfless and unwavering support for the families and communities” following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.He was manager of Liverpool at the time.Sir Kenny, otherwise known as King Kenny, joined more than 5,000 students for the university’s first in-person graduation celebrations since 2019.He demonstrated some of his famous football skills to graduates, staff and students in St Salvator’s Quad following the ceremony.The former striker earned a record 102 full caps for the Scotland national team, scoring 30 goals – along with 167 goals for Celtic and 172 for Liverpool. Read More Train strike: Stations deserted as UK grinds to halt
WORLD
SPORTbible

Agent Confirms Summer Plans Of Manchester United Winger

Edgardo Lasalvia, agent of young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, has confirmed the forward’s summer plans ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first pre-season as Red Devil manager. The Uruguayan forward was signed back in the summer window of 2020 from Peñarol for a fee of around £7.65 million....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ben Siegrist: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's 'vision' sold goalkeeper on move

New Celtic goalkeeper Ben Siegrist says he was sold on a move after hearing manager Ange Postecoglou's vision for the team. The 30-year-old, who was out of contract at Dundee United this summer, has signed a four-year deal at the Scottish Premiership champions. Siegrist said one conversation with Postecoglou convinced...
SOCCER
BBC

Chile v Scotland A: Luke Crosbie captains tourists as three uncapped players start

Gregor Townsend believes Luke Crosbie "leads by example" after he named the Edinburgh flanker captain for Scotland A's match against Chile on Saturday. Three uncapped players feature in the South American tour opener. Ben Muncaster starts in the back-row, with Matt Currie at centre and Ollie Smith at full-back. Number...
WORLD
BBC

Draw made for Papa Johns Trophy group stage

The draw has been made for the group stage of this season's Papa Johns Trophy, with teams split into northern and southern groups and 16 Premier League under-21 sides again involved. In the northern section, Everton have been drawn with Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Morecambe, while Leeds face Bolton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Two Sheffield United players charged with assault after Nottingham Forest fans’ pitch invasion

Two Sheffield United footballers are set to face charges of common assault after a police investigation into incidents during the club’s play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest.The club said it was “disappointed” to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie had been summonsed to court, following the conclusion of an inquiry by Nottinghamshire Police.In a statement the force said both men were set to appear at magistrates’ court next month, where they will each face a charge of common assault.The allegations relate to the club’s Championship play-off semi-final second-leg match at the City Ground in Nottingham against Forest.The home side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lee Burge: Northampton agree two-year deal with Sunderland goalkeeper

Northampton Town have agreed to sign goalkeeper Lee Burge on a two-year contract following his release by Championship club Sunderland. The 29-year-old moved to Sunderland from Coventry City in 2019 and made 66 appearances for the club. Burge played nine games in 2021-22, the last in a 5-1 Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Allegri reportedly sanctions the sale of young Juventus striker

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s late exit last August, Juventus went full throttle for Moise Kean. The Italian striker is after all a youth product of the club and had enjoyed his breakthrough under Max Allegri’s tutelage in 2019. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he failed to recapture the magic of...
SOCCER

