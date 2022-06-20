ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport City Lions FC score stoppage time goal to tie NJ Alliance 2-2

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

New Jersey—The Williamsport City Lions FC claimed its second draw of the season with a stoppage time goal from Will Poirer Sunday at New Jersey Alliance II.

The late goal was good enough for a 2-2 tie after a physical match on both sides. The City Lions FC benefited from nine minutes of stoppage time that was caused by a fight in the second half.

The officials were able to break up the altercation, but not without sending a player from each side off. Despite losing a man in the match, Williamsport came back to tie at 1-1 and then again at 2-2.

Hayden Swinehart subbed in an made an impact for a second consecutive match. After scoring a goal in Williamsport’s win Saturday, Swinehart entered against New Jersey and drew a PK on a quick burst into the box.

Williamsport City Lions will be back in action June 25 for a home match against FC Allentown United at 1 p.m. The City Lions FC will be presented with the championship trophy during the match.

