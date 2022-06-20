ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in York County

By Jan Murphy
 3 days ago
The York County coroner’s office has identified the man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township, York County, early Sunday morning. An autopsy was to be performed...

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

