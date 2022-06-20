ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Real Madrid Star To 'Snub' Liverpool In Favour Of AC Milan

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVEiz_0gGQRYZg00

Real Madrid's out of favour winger Marco Asensio is reportedly set to reject Liverpool for Italian giants AC Milan this summer.

Real Madrid's out of favour winger Marco Asensio is reportedly set to reject Liverpool for Italian giants AC Milan this summer.

According to reports in the Mirror , Asensio favours a move to Milan over Liverpool with the Spaniard feeling he won't get regular game time at Anfield due to to the strength of the current team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DDdm_0gGQRYZg00

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 26-year-old's contract expires next year at the Santiago Bernabéu with current manager Carlo Ancelotti revealing the player is not in his future plans and is happy for him to depart the club.

Asensio has made 235 appearances scoring 49 goals and assisting 24 since joining Madrid in 2014. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are set to be interested in the player with Madrid asking for around £35 million for him.

The Spaniard isn't the only player set to leave the club this summer, with Gareth Bale already parting ways, captain Marcelo saying his goodbyes and Isco out the door.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their attacking options after it was announced Sadio Mane will leave the club for Bayern Munich this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isco
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Mohamed Salah
ohmymag.co.uk

Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

World-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Ac Milan#Italian#Mirror#Spaniard#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Madrid, Spain
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy