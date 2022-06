Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. TRAFFIC: A deputy was traveling north bound on College Avenue in Piqua when they pulled up next to a green Dodge Neon. When pulling up next to the vehicle, the deputy noted the other driver slumped down as if he was attempting to stay out of view of the deputy. Upon running the license plate through LEADS, it came back with expired registration and the registered owner has a warrant out of Shelby County. At that time, the deputy proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at High Street and Walker Street at 7:23 a.m. Upon further investigation, K9 Vello alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. A used syringe was located in the driver door, a clear canister containing suspected drug residue was located in the center console, marijuana roaches were located inside the center console, and drug paraphernalia was located inside the trunk of the vehicle. Charges are pending at this time.

