Alliance, NE

'Oceans of Possibilities' Summer Reading at Alliance library continues

 3 days ago
Alliance – Make a splash with “Oceans of Possibilities” at the Alliance Public Library with Ocean Adventures Story Time for preschool through second grade on Tuesday, June 21st from 1-2 pm with special guests, stories, music, puppets, watercolor and more. Aquatic Adventures and Experiments for grades...

City of Alliance proclaims 'Jim Reinders Day'

The City of Alliance Proclaimed June 22, 2022 as Jim Reinders Day! We didn't want to share as it was a surprise to his family. The family was presented with the below Proclamation at a Memorial Service for Jim held at Carhenge last night. WHEREAS, The residents of Alliance, Nebraska...
ALLIANCE, NE
Scotts Bluff National Monument to host Backcountry Tour

Gering – The public is invited to attend a FREE backcountry tour of the north side of Scotts Bluff National Monument on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m. The tour will leave from the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center Amphitheater located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
GERING, NE
Chadron police remind community about firework safety

July 4th is nearing and the Chadron Police Department would like to remind everyone of the City Ordinances pertaining to fireworks. Within the City of Chadron, permissible fireworks can be discharged starting on June 24th and ending on July 5th. · June 24th through July 3rd permissible fireworks can be...
CHADRON, NE
Stream renovation underway at Bordeaux Creek WMA near Chadron

Workers have begun a project to improve a stream and its banks at Bordeaux Creek Wildlife Management Area near Chadron. Brett Roberg, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries biologist, said the project on Big Bordeaux Creek is expected to increase stream-angling opportunities, provide cleaner water and increase resilience to drought and flooding.
CHADRON, NE
APD to sponsor free Movie Night-June 23

The Alliance Police Department will host a free Movie Night, Thursday June 23 at the Alliance Theatre. Doors will open at 4:30 pm with show time at 5:30 pm. There is no charge to attend and each person will receive a free small combo which includes... popcorn, soft drink and candy, courtesy of Society of Care. The Disney Pixar Film "LIGHTYEAR" will be shown and seating is limited to 900.
ALLIANCE, NE
Sponsored Post: One-day Ranching for Profit Workshop in Chadron, June 30th

Thanks to: Chelsea Forehead, Private Lands Wildlife Biologist. This one-day workshop, put on by Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Audubon Rockies and co-sponsored by the UNL Extension, will feature Dallas Mount from the widely popular seven-day Ranching for Profit School. This workshop will cover techniques that will help increase the profitability of your ranch, grazing principles and how to apply them, and how to improve the health and productivity of your land. Check-in will start at 8:30am where coffee and refreshments will be served, followed by a classroom lesson and discussion, a catered lunch, and a field component at a local ranch with a soft ending at 3:30pm. Registration is $20 and is required for attendance. Registration deadline is June 23rd. Please pay in advance of the workshop.
CHADRON, NE
Scam Alert! Be Aware of a Telephone Scam regarding Publishers Clearing House

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is advising local residents of another telephone scam. Shereiff Mowry says the scammers are posing as Representitives of Publishers Clearing House. When residents answer their phone, the callers tell them they have won a major prize from Publishers Clearing House, but before they can claim the prize, they must first pay the taxes. This amounts to several thousand dollars. This is a scam. Sheriff Mowry says don't ever give out personal or financial information to callers on the phone. If you receive one of these calls, just hang up.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Alliance police seek community's help in park vandalisms

The Alliance Police Department is needing the public's help with recent vandalisms. "Several of our parks bathrooms have been recently vandalized," Alliance Police Department said. "From graffiti to breaking things inside, and plugging the toilets. The bathrooms will be closed for maintenance. Continuous damage can lead to a longer period of closure."
ALLIANCE, NE
Tornado Warning Issued

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... . * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was...
ALLIANCE, NE
Box Butte Bad Boys compete in June Tournaments

The Box Butte County Bad Boys 11U baseball team continued its busy month of June with tournaments in Laramie, Wyoming, on June 4-5 and Scottsbluff over Father’s Day Weekend. The Bad Boys opened the Laramie tournament on June 4 with the hometown Laramie Regulators. That game saw the Bad Boys pound out 14 hits in a 13-3 victory. In the nightcap, the Bad Boys would blow a 9-run lead to the Colorado Blues resulting in a 15-15 tie. The teams combined for 33 hits in the contest.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Law enforcement seek public's help locating fugitive

Law Enforcement has been attempting to locate Lance Eugene Gibbons since he failed to appear for sentencing in April this year for for several serious felony charges. On Thursday, June 16, a Scotts Bluff County Deputy observed Gibbons at a rural Minatare residence on Highland Road. The Deputy believed that Gibbons entered the house. A second Deputy arrived 8 minutes later. Deputies believed that Gibbons was inside the house, and there was no one else there. Due to Gibbons’ extensive criminal history and possession of firearms, the Scotts Bluff County SWAT team and other officers responded to assist.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
BNSF to close down road near Crawford

BNSF Railway will be closing down a road south of Crawford for track repair. The Sawlog Road crossing, four miles south of Crawford, will be closed on June 28 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. "We are just doing some maintenance to the crossing," BNSF Road Master (Butte Sub.) Jason...
CRAWFORD, NE
APD seeks help in Spartan Concession Stand burglary

The Alliance Police Department is seeking assistance from the public for a recent burglary. Sometime between June 9th and 10th, The Alliance Spartans Baseball Concession Stand, at Bower/Shankland Field, was burglarized. The thieves gained entry into the concession stand by breaking in through a locked door. Multiple items were stolen, including a large amount of candy, snack items, hamburger and Spartan Baseball paraphernalia. Damage was also done to the inside of the building and an air conditioner was destroyed.
ALLIANCE, NE
Chadron man arrested in death of 10-month-old

On June 19 at approximately 1 p.m. the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were called to investigate the death of 10-month-old Madilynn Lenhart. "After a review of the scene, witness interviews and consultation with medical personnel, Riley Lenhart, the father of the child, was arrested...
CHADRON, NE
New York man arrested after crash kills Scottsbluff woman

DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York man has been arrested in Nebraska following an interstate crash that killed a Scottsbluff woman. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to a fatality crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Nebraska State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan was traveling west when it was hit from behind by a semi-trailer.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Fatal crash kills Scottsbluff woman, three others injured

A Scottsbluff woman died late Saturday night after her vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck. The Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on I-80 in Deuel County when it was hit, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, was ejected as the vehicle rolled and was pronounced dead on the scene.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
