Bertie County, NC

Out & About: Week of June 23, 2022

By Thadd White Group Editor
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

June 23

Joy the Clown visits

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Joy The Clown. The show will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 25

E.J. Hayes Summer Bazaar and Community Day

WILLIAMSTON - E.J. Hayes Alumni Association will be sponsoring a Sumer Bazaar and Community Fun Day from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

There will be vendor booths, tailgating spots, yard sale spaces and fun activities for children 5 years or older.

For more information email ejhayesa@gmail.com or call 252-789-1074.

The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.

June 27

Percy Jackson Movie Night

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Percy Jackson movie night starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 28

N.C. Aquarium Fun

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting the NC Aquarium. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

N.C. Aquarium visits

AULANDER - The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library will be hosting the N.C. Aquarium. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Registration is not required.

The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.

June 29

Fish the Magish in Windsor

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will host Fish the Magish at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

Fish the Magish in Aulander

AULANDER - The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library will be hosting Fish the Magish at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Registration is not required.

The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.

June 30

Adult Bingo Night

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting adult bingo night starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

Registration for this event is required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 4

CPTA Closed

WINDSOR - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

July 5

Grab a Make and Take Craft and Scavenger Hunt

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will have grab a make and take craft kit and seek out treasure in a library scavenger hunt the week of July 5 through July 9.

July 11

Finding Nemo Movie Night

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library will be hosting Finding Nemo Movie Night at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 13

Amazing Teacher

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library will be hosting Amazing Teacher at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 14

T-Shirt to Book Bag Workshop

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library will be hosting a t-shirt to book bag workshop at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The event is for children 10 years or older and you must bring your own t-shirt.

Registration is not required for the event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 19

Interactive Theatre of Jef the Mime

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library will be hosting Jef the Mime for Interactive Theatre at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 21

Mermaid Story time

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library will be hosting mermaid story time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 25

Adult Painting Class

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library will be hosting Adult Painting Class with NC Cooperative Extension at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

Registration for the event is required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 26

Sylvan Heights Bird Park visits

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library is hosting Sylvan Heights Bird Park at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Registration is not required for this event.

Reading Logs for the summer are also due.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 28

Reading Challenge Completer’s Wrap-up Party

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library will be hosting a reading challenge completer’s wrap up party at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.

To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.

Gallery Theater Seeks Input

AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.

to the theatre.

Bertie County Veteran’s Office provides service

WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.

There is no charge for this service.

For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.

Small Business Center

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

GED Testing

Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.

