Sulphur Springs, TX

Obituary for Robert Wayne Anders

 3 days ago
Robert Wayne Anders, 69, passed away quietly in the company of his loved ones on Monday, June 13, 2022. Robert was born on August 26, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was the second oldest of five children. He is preceded in death by his loving...

Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Mr. Robert Wade Jenkins, age 74, of Yantis, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Robert was born on October 31, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to the late Charlie and Eula (Hanson) Jenkins. He graduated high school, and started college, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Robert completed his service, returned home and began a 38-year career as a machine operator for Winzen Film in Sulphur Springs. In 1974 he married his beloved wife, the former Cindy Newman. Robert had a never-ending appetite for knowledge and know-how, he was constantly learning, and trying new things. One of his favorite hobbies was classic cars, he could tell the car just by the headlights. He loved movies from an early age, as well as music, especially classic rock, and family history and genealogy. Robert a was a kind, soft spoken, hardworking family man, who loved and cherished his family over all-else.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Billy W. Deaton

Graveside services for Billy W. Deaton, age 92, of Sulphur Springs will be held at Posey Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 with Bro. Terry Bolton officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregg Gamblin, Will Gamblin, Payton Lowery, David Deaton, Kenneth Deaton, and Chris Penson. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Wayne Orr, Marvin Jones, and Mr. and Mrs. Chester Eddins, posthumously. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at Posey Baptist Church, on Tuesday June 21, 2022. Bill was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired after thirty plus years from Eddins Western Wear. Bill was born on July 13, 1929 in Greenville, Texas, the son of Allen Deaton and Myrtle Chapman Deaton. He married Greta Sue Dixon on June 27, 1964 in Posey, Texas. Bill was a member of Emblem Baptist Church.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Texarkana, TX
Obituaries
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
Obituary for JoBeth Braden Stewart

Memorial service for JoBeth Braden “Granny” Stewart, age 82 of Como, TX will be held at a later date. Mrs. Stewart passed away on June 13, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. JoBeth was born on August 24, 1939 in Pickton, TX, to George and...
COMO, TX
Obituary for Douglas Lee Aten

Douglas Lee Aten, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Rockwall, TX. He was born on April 8, 1966, in Mekinock, North Dakota, the son of William Lee and Jacqueline Pauline Desormis Aten. He married Tina Elvera Brewer on February 16, 1990, in Grayson County. Douglas was a volunteer firefighter for North Hopkins Fire Department, he was a Sheriff’s Deputy for Lamar County, and later worked as a truck driver for many years.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Juneteenth 2022

About the pageant: https://frontporchnewstexas.com/2022/05/27/rebirth-of-african-pride-with-juneteenth-pageant-revival-after-20-years/. About the history of Juneteenth in Sulphur Springs: https://frontporchnewstexas.com/2022/04/12/the-history-of-juneteenth-sulphur-springs/. Backstory Brewery About. Juan Pablos About. Los Mochis About. Slaughter's BBQ Oasis About. Panda Express About. Hours. Monday - Sunday:. 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Johnny Gillis

John Gillis, (known mostly as “Johnny” to Family and Friends), left this Earth suddenly and peacefully, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in his home in Sulphur Springs, TX. Johnny graduated from Sulphur Springs High school in 1979. He attended East Texas State University, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree, in Business Administration.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
2 Featured Listings!

Discover why people love Hopkins County with these properties in quiet country settings. Elegant finishes in this updated 3bed, 2bath brick home on 3.6 acres with a 80×30 insulated metal shop with 16×13 living quarters!. Home features open floor plan with granite countertops in large kitchen, island, breakfast...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Camila Ximena Mejia

Funeral service for Camila Ximena Mejia, of Yantis, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Camila passed away on June 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
YANTIS, TX
Notice for Kenneth Abron

Funeral services for Kenneth Abron, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Kenneth passed away on June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
LIFE’S FLAVORS 6/23- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

We are excited that San Remo is back in town and located in their new downtown location on Connally Street, 226 Connally Street to be exact. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, ready to serve you and your family. This family run restaurant is a great addition to the Sulphur Springs dining options. San Remo has a varied menu for your group and a good selection of wine or beer to choose from. Don’t forget about a cocktail to start off your dinner along with an appetizer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Notice for Judy S. Junell

Funeral service for Judy S. Junell, age 73, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Buddy Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery, Pickton, TX. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Ms. Junell passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances, Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
