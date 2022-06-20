ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

By COLLIN BINKLEY and ERICA HUNZINGER Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRNfY_0gGQNJ9V00

Title IX, the law best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses, is turning 50 .

It was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972 , after being shepherded through Congress in part by Rep. Patsy Mink, a Democrat from Hawaii who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House.

The law forbids discrimination based on sex in education, and despite its age remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including in the LGBTQ community.

WHAT DOES TITLE IX SAY?

The statue itself is one sentence long.

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Translation: The law is meant to ensure equity between men and women in education, and it's broad, covering most K-12 schools and colleges and universities, as well as vocational schools, libraries and museums. That means it applies to tens of millions of students, as well as educators.

WHAT DOES TITLE IX COVER?

The law applies to several areas of education: athletics, the classroom, sexual assault and violence on campus, employment, discrimination, admissions, retaliation and even financial assistance with tuition.

It also has been extended to other forms of gender and sex discrimination; Title IX was invoked when the Obama administration advised that transgender people should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice in schools.

HOW DOES TITLE IX AFFECT ATHLETICS?

In so many ways, and at the K-12 and powerful collegiate levels. Women's and men's teams are to be treated equally under the law, and schools should look to expand the opportunities for women to play sports .

This doesn't necessarily mean that each sport will have exactly the same budget for equipment, facilities, travel or meals. For example, the women's tennis team might have more money put toward racquets than the men's tennis team. Athletic departments work under what is known as “equal in effect,” meaning a benefit for a men's or women's team in one area can be offset in another area as long as “the overall effects of any differences is negligible."

In the hopes of ensuring compliance with Title IX, each athletic department at a college or university must provide annual Equity in Athletics Data Analysis reports . These track participation, coaching staff and salaries, revenues and expenses, including recruiting and game-day expenses.

Many Title IX athletics disputes deal with what’s known as the participation gap . Athletic departments must make sure the ratio of men’s athletic participation opportunities to women’s participation opportunities are “substantially proportionate” to a school’s undergrad enrollment.

For example, the University of Connecticut settled a lawsuit after its women’s rowing team won a temporary restraining order against being shut down. UConn was accused of putting inflated women's rowing roster numbers (about 20 more than would compete) on its equity report, meaning the actual participation gap was “well above a viable team size.”

HOW DOES TITLE IX AFFECT SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS?

Title IX’s protections extend to sexual harassment on campus , including dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.

The bottom line is that all students are supposed to have a learning environment free from sexual harassment. When violations occur, the law is meant to help students get the problem resolved, which can mean moving to a different dorm, for example, or getting an alleged attacker removed from the school entirely.

Under new Title IX regulations that were finalized in 2020, students who come forward with abuse allegations may now face an in-person hearing and cross-examination by a person chosen by the alleged attacker. These rules have been criticized by Democrats and others for not fully protecting victims and for discouraging complaints, and the Biden administration is expected to propose new regulations soon .

The Associated Press reported that some universities saw a decrease in the number of complaints brought to Title IX offices.

WHAT ABOUT DISCRIMINATION?

Under Title IX, there's a broad definition of discrimination that could involve students, faculty, administrators or staff. It also covers discrimination against pregnant people. The law has also been invoked to outlaw discrimination of LGBTQ students and educators.

Nothing in Title IX or its federal regulations explicitly protects LGBTQ people, but the Biden administration said last year that the law should be interpreted to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity . It was based on a 2020 Supreme Court decision ruling that LGBTQ people are protected from discrimination in employment.

As a result, the Education Department said it can launch a civil rights investigation if students are blocked from things like using bathrooms or joining sports teams that match their gender identities.

Tennessee and several other Republican-led states filed a federal lawsuit challenging that guidance; it has yet to be decided.

The Biden administration has signaled that its upcoming regulation will explicitly expand Title IX to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination. If finalized as a federal regulation, it would carry the force of law.

WHO OVERSEES TITLE IX IN SCHOOLS?

Every school and college is supposed to have at least one Title IX coordinator, whose function is to make sure the institution is in compliance with all arms of Title IX. Sometimes the officer is simply the school’s principal, while many universities have whole offices dedicated to Title IX compliance.

WHAT TYPES OF COMPLAINTS CAN BE FILED?

There are two types: local and federal.

Local grievances run through the school's Title IX coordinator or office, which have procedures in place to handle cases involving sex discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence. The schools can dole out discipline for these grievances.

Federal complaints go to the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights. These investigations can take months or years to complete. The list of current federal Title IX investigations can be found at the OCR's website .

Those who believe their rights have been violated can also bring their cases to federal courts through Title IX lawsuits.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Legal fights persist over policies that require teachers to refer to trans students by their chosen pronouns

In Tennessee, a proposed law would let public school teachers refuse to call transgender students by the pronouns they use for themselves. At Shawnee State University – a public university in Ohio – a professor got paid US$400,000 to settle a lawsuit that he filed against the school after being disciplined for refusing to refer to a trans woman student as “she” or “her.” In Loudoun County, Virginia, a public school teacher was suspended for objecting to the use of trans students’ pronouns, but the state’s Supreme Court ordered his reinstatement while the case was pending. As in the Shawnee State professor...
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

5 Ways Biden's New Title IX Rules Will Eviscerate Due Process on Campus

Today, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX's implementation, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education is getting a radical overhaul that will gut critical due process protections for students accused of sexual misconduct. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona touted the new proposals as necessary revisions to Trump-era rules...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Hawaii State
NBC News

Biden admin proposes sweeping changes to Title IX to undo Trump-era rules

The Biden administration proposed sweeping changes Thursday to federal rules under the gender equity law Title IX that would revoke Trump administration mandates surrounding sexual misconduct that advocates for assault survivors said discriminated against victims. The new regulation would also enshrine that Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination based on sex...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Mink
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court scores a win for education and liberty

In the Supreme Court case of Carson v. Makin, a Maine family challenged a state tuition assistance program that wouldn't aid with tuition for religious schools, instead limiting aid to parents who wished to send their children to private secular or "nonsectarian" schools. The program is available to parents who live in school districts that don't have high schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Sex Discrimination#Education Department#Vocational Schools#Federal Court#Congress#Democrat#The U S House
The Independent

North Carolina charter school’s skirt requirement violated female students’ rights, court rules

A North Carolina charter school’s dress code policy requiring female students to wear skirts has been deemed unconstitutional. In a 10-6 ruling on Tuesday, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth District in Richmond, Virginia, determined that the Charter Day School in Leland, which had argued that its policy was intended to preserve the institution’s “chivalry”, violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.Senior Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama-appointed judge, wrote in the majority opinion that the charter school had “imposed the skirts requirement with the express purpose of telegraphing to children that girls are...
LELAND, NC
NBC News

Nursing home settles historic transgender discrimination complaint

In a landmark settlement, a Maine assisted living facility has agreed to establish policies and procedures to ensure it is a welcoming place for LGBTQ seniors, after a 79-year-old transgender woman levied an accusation of discrimination. When Marie King filed her complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in October,...
MAINE STATE
International Business Times

Biden Administration Proposes Title IX Protections For Transgender Students

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed expanding Title IX protections against sex discrimination to include transgender students as part of a broader effort to replace Trump-era rules it said had weakened safeguards for sexual harassment victims. The proposed changes, announced by the U.S. Education Department on the 50th anniversary of...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Reason.com

Title IX Didn't Make College Sports Equal, It Made Them Contentious

Passed 50 years ago, to the day, Title IX was not created in order to give women more athletic opportunities—that was just a byproduct. In fact, "the [law's] initial supporters were just as surprised as the athletic departments when it became clear that this law would also apply to sports programs," according to feminist historian Susan Ware in comments to Sports Illustrated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TODAY.com

Title IX: 50 years later, debate centers on transgender rights

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, landmark legislation that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY on its role in the debate of transgender women in sports.June 23, 2022.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

With Roe Falling, LGBTQ Families Fear They’ll Be the Supreme Court’s Next Target

Click here to read the full article. When Obergefell v. Hodges was decided in the Supreme Court — making same-sex marriage the law of the land — Leanne Mertzman woke up to a text message from her best friend in law school: “Isn’t it cool that your daughter will never know a world where you’re not married?” It was June 2015, and Leanne’s wife, Allison, was 20 weeks pregnant with their first child. That October, Leanne cut her daughter’s umbilical cord, and two years later, she did the same for their second. At the time, many nonbirthing parents in LGBTQ couples...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy