President John Tyler was not a very popular president. In life, he became the first Vice-President to ever take over after his running mate’s death— a decision so unpopular all but one member of his cabinet resigned. He continued to upset members of both his party and his opponents for years and then made the unwise decision of backing the Confederate States of America during the Civil War, a decision that led to him being the only president in American history whose death was not observed by the United States.

