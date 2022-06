SHELDON—A 19-year-old Hull resident was cited about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The citing of Carter James Van Voorst stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Highway 18 on the west side of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO