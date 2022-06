At 25, Hailey Bieber has a level of street style cred that some celebs don’t earn in a lifetime. Her signature style leans minimalist and cool, though she isn’t one to pass up on an opportunity for a major statement. Her go-to brands generally lend themselves to both of the aforementioned preferences. And those who closely follow Bieber’s style might be thrilled to know that one of those brands, Khaite, is on major sale at Net-a-Porter, which makes for a prime opportunity for fans to channel her aesthetic. (And if one were to guess, Bieber could, at this very moment, also be browsing the sale herself in search of new wardrobe staples.)

