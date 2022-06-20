ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

McCracken County Sherrif's Department searching for missing teen

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaducah — The McCracken County Sherrif's Department is seeking public assistance in finding 16-year-old Zackari Hoebbel. Hoebbel was last seen in the area of Meacham Lane...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

westkentuckystar.com

Police searching for missing Paducah man

Police are searching for a missing Paducah man. Twenty-three-year-old Dallas A. McIntyre was last seen at 1637 Harrison Street wearing a tie-dye shirt, camoflauge cargo pants, and black tennis shoes. McIntyre is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory will rebuild with a $33.3 million expansion. 2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Two people were charged in connection with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County man charged with drug trafficking

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says investigators found multiple large bags of marijuana and some fentanyl pills in his home. The sheriff's office says the arrest was made Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

78 Year Old Benton Woman Shoots Estranged Husband at Paducah’s Noble Park

A 78 year old Benton, Kentucky woman has been arrested for shooting her estranged husband at Noble Park in Paducah. Paducah police reports said Barbara Howard was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and domestic violence. Reports said officers were called to the park Tuesday afternoon, where they found...
PADUCAH, KY
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing man with dementia-related health concerns in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are searching for an 88-year-old man reporting missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 88-year-old Harry Norsworthy has dementia-related health concerns and any assistance finding him is appreciated. Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah. Officers say he was last seen wearing a...
PADUCAH, KY
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

An autopsy reveals a missing Cape Girardeau County woman was murdered

A missing person's case in Cape Girardeau County has now transitioned into a murder investigation. The Cape County Sheriff's Department reports Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother on May 25. From the evidence collected from a search warrant at a residence in Cape County on June 15 and...
radionwtn.com

UC Park Department Officials Seek Help With Vandalism

Union City, Tenn.–Union City Park and Recreation officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons in the photo in connection with vandalism at Community Park Pavilion at 8:20 p.m. June 7. Officials said the vandalism cost over $500. There was a third young male with them who isn’t in this photo. If you can help please call the Union City Police Department.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating shooting at Noble Park in Paducah

PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public. Two people were involved in the...
PADUCAH, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radionwtn.com

UC Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect In Shootings

Union City, Tenn.–Two people were injured in a shooting in Union City and police are seeking help identifying the suspect. On June 17, officers investigated a shooting that occurred in the Eastgate development. Two subjects were injured from the gunfire. Victims could not provide information on the shooter. They...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Missing Paducah man located

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The search is over for a Paducah man reported missing on Tuesday, June 21. According to police, Harry Norsworthy, 88, was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah driving a 2010 Chrysler van, gold in color. Police reported he was no longer missing shortly after midnight.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Foot Pursuit

On June 19th at approximately 6:30pm, The vehicle was a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 38-year-old Dustin R. Wistafke of Paducah. This vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen out of McCracken County. Upon the traffic stop being conducted, Wistafke exited the vehicle, and quickly...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect was described as around 50-60 years old, between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with an average build and large stomach. He was clean shaven and had gray hair that partially covered his ears.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested on child endangerment charges in connection with an investigation at Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis on Saturday, June 18. Metropolis Police were called to the casino after security reported finding an 11-year-old left alone inside of a vehicle. According to...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of aggravated robbery in Carbondale arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to reports of a robbery on the 700 block of East Main Street on Friday, June 17. During the investigation, officers learned at 10:19 p.m. a suspect entered the room of the victim and demanded money. Officers said the suspect implied he had...
CARBONDALE, IL

