Omaha, NE

An Omaha couple could hear buzzing through the walls of their home. That's because there were 6,000 bees inside.

By Sarah Jackson
 3 days ago
Johnrob/Getty Images

  • A couple in Omaha, Nebraska, found 6,000 bees inside the walls of their 100-year-old home.
  • Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told The Omaha World-Herald they could hear buzzing through their walls.
  • They'd been planting bee-friendly flowers at their home but never thought it'd turn out like this.

A couple in Omaha, Nebraska, recently made a startling discovery in the walls of their home: 6,000 bees.

Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told The Omaha World-Herald they'd been planting bee-friendly flowers on their property but never imagined the pollinators would get into their 100-year-old house.

But that's just what the bees did.

The bees went in through a hole in the mortar of the home's exterior, but the couple didn't notice until they saw a swarm outside the windows of their kitchen and second-floor bedroom, the World-Herald reported. At one point, the Gouttierres spotted 30 bees in the bedroom.

"If you put your ears to the wall you could hear the buzzing," Thomas told the World-Herald.

They decided against calling an exterminator because of bees' importance to the ecosystem. Instead, they phoned two members of the Omaha Bee Club, who removed the bees for $600, making a hole in the wall and vacuuming out the bees into a box to move them.

Inside the walls, they discovered three honeycombs measuring roughly two inches thick and nine inches in diameter.

The couple looks back on the unusual incident as a learning experience.

"I think in the long run, it's made us appreciate all the more the value of bees, and the importance of them to the process of pollination and all the things insects may do to help us eat," Thomas told the World-Herald.

#Bees
