Thomas Morstead is entering his 14th NFL season and his first with the Miami Dolphins, he took the time to answer some of our questions. How Morstead landed in Miami is an interesting one. During an interview with Paul Pickens over at OnTheFinSide, Morstead said that he had his agent call the Dolphins after he realized that the Dolphins were not bringing back Michael Palardy. He told them he was willing to play on the league veteran minimum and that Miami jumped at the chance.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO