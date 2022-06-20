Missouri Republican posts ad of military-style armed raid on moderate politicians, sells RINO 'hunting permit' for $25

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018, is attempting a political comeback with a run for US Senate. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

A campaign ad from Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens depicts an armed raid against a "RINO."

Greitens is also selling stickers that say "RINO hunting permit" for $25.

Greitens is facing criticism for the video that some say could potentially encourage violence.

A Republican Senate candidate in Missouri posted a campaign ad on Twitter Monday that depicts him taking part in an armed, military-style raid targeting elected officials who he said are "surrendering to Joe Biden."

Eric Greitens, who identifies himself as a "MAGA Navy SEAL," uses the 38-second video to encourage viewers to buy a $25 sticker for a "RINO hunting permit," referring to the phrase "Republicans in name only." In the video, he is accompanied by men in military uniforms who smash through the front door of a home.

Greitens' video was released months after his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, accused him of growing physically violent with her and her children. She said in a sworn affidavit filed in a child custody dispute and obtained by the Associated Press that "people other than myself were worried enough to intervene to limit Eric's access to firearms." Greitens has denied the allegations.

"This is sociopathic," Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, posted on Twitter . "You're going to get someone killed."

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for Greitens rejected criticism of the ad.

"If anyone doesn't get the metaphor, they're either lying or dumb," the spokesperson said.

Eric Greitens' campaign is selling "RINO hunting permit" stickers for $25 each. Screenshot/Greitens for US Senate

Greitens is running to replace retiring US Sen. Roy Blunt, with a recent poll showing him at the top of the field in the August GOP primary.

He resigned as Missouri's governor in 2018, after he was accused of blackmailing a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair . That woman also accused him of sexually assaulting her in testimony. Greitens at the time described his interaction with the woman as a consensual extramarital affair.

Additionally, Greitens' request to rejoin the Navy SEALs was denied in 2019.