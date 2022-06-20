ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Republican posts ad of military-style armed raid on moderate politicians, sells RINO 'hunting permit' for $25

By Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqiT9_0gGQM9Rh00
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018, is attempting a political comeback with a run for US Senate.

Michael Thomas/Getty Images

  • A campaign ad from Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens depicts an armed raid against a "RINO."
  • Greitens is also selling stickers that say "RINO hunting permit" for $25.
  • Greitens is facing criticism for the video that some say could potentially encourage violence.

A Republican Senate candidate in Missouri posted a campaign ad on Twitter Monday that depicts him taking part in an armed, military-style raid targeting elected officials who he said are "surrendering to Joe Biden."

Eric Greitens, who identifies himself as a "MAGA Navy SEAL," uses the 38-second video to encourage viewers to buy a $25 sticker for a "RINO hunting permit," referring to the phrase "Republicans in name only." In the video, he is accompanied by men in military uniforms who smash through the front door of a home.

Greitens' video was released months after his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, accused him of growing physically violent with her and her children. She said in a sworn affidavit filed in a child custody dispute and obtained by the Associated Press that "people other than myself were worried enough to intervene to limit Eric's access to firearms." Greitens has denied the allegations.

Greitens is also facing criticism for the video from people who say could potentially encourage violence.

"This is sociopathic," Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, posted on Twitter . "You're going to get someone killed."

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for Greitens rejected criticism of the ad.

"If anyone doesn't get the metaphor, they're either lying or dumb," the spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X18Bu_0gGQM9Rh00
Eric Greitens' campaign is selling "RINO hunting permit" stickers for $25 each.

Screenshot/Greitens for US Senate

Greitens is running to replace retiring US Sen. Roy Blunt, with a recent poll showing him at the top of the field in the August GOP primary.

He resigned as Missouri's governor in 2018, after he was accused of blackmailing a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair . That woman also accused him of sexually assaulting her in testimony. Greitens at the time described his interaction with the woman as a consensual extramarital affair.

Additionally, Greitens' request to rejoin the Navy SEALs was denied in 2019.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Roy Blunt
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Kyle Rittenhouse fires minigun and calls out Biden on gun control

Kyle Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two rioters and injured a third in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 — posted on Twitter a video of himself firing a machine gun before calling out President Joe Biden over gun control. In the video, Rittenhouse fires...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Military Uniforms#Politics State#Us Senate#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

534K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy