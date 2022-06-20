ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

Roaches lead the way for restaurants shut down in Central Florida last week

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Roaches lead the way for restaurants shut down in Central Florida last week Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of June 12-18, and there were plenty of warnings to go around, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Papa Gio’s Of Chuluota at 16869 E. Colonial Dr. in Orlando shut down on June 15.

Inspectors found 11 violations, four of which were a high priority.

Those violations included roach activity, improper food storage and food held at the wrong temperatures.

Officials visited the restaurant twice on June 16.

On the first visit, they found three violations and gave a time extension for roach activity.

On the second visit, they found two violations and none were a high priority.

They were allowed to reopen.

Los Generales at 2901 Curry Ford Road #211 A in Orlando shut down on June 15.

Inspectors found six violations, four of which were a high priority.

Those violations included an expired business license, serving food after the proper expiration date, and roach activity.

Officials went back on June 16 and found no violations.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Osceola County

Lin Garden Ii at 381- 383 Cypress Pkwy in Kissimmee shut down on June 16.

Officials found 11 violations, two of which were a high priority.

Those violations include improper food storage and roach activity.

Inspectors made another visit on June 17.

They found nine violations, none of which were a high priority.

The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 27.

Volusia County had eight, Brevard had nine, Seminole had three, Lake had four, and Osceola had four. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

For a complete list of inspection results, go to OrlandoSentinel.com/inspections .


