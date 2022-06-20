ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Florida men accused of hate crime for attacking Black man with axe handle, DOJ says

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A grand jury indicted two Florida men on hate crime charges after they allegedly attacked a man because of his race.

Robert, 52, and Roy Lashley, 55, of Ocala, received the indictment on June 17 after Robert’s arrest, according to the Department of Justice .

The alleged attack happened on Nov. 17, 2021.

Robert and Roy attacked the victim, a Black man, with their fists and an ax handle while repeatedly calling the victim racial slurs, the DOJ reported .

Both men are facing a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment, three years of mandatory supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

