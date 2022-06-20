Rail strikes will cause ‘chaos and misery’ for millions, Grant Shapps says

Grant Shapps has told MPs the planned rail strikes will "cause misery and chaos to millions of commuters."

The biggest train strike in 30 years will go ahead on Monday evening (20 June), after last-ditch talks to stop the walkout failed.

Three 24-hour walkouts by 40,000 RMT union members, including signallers, maintenance and train staff, are expected to cause huge disruption across the UK .

“Not only do they with to drag the railway back to the 1970s, they're also employing the tactics of bygone unions too,” Mr Shapps said of RMT bosses.

