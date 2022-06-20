ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail strikes will cause ‘chaos and misery’ for millions, Grant Shapps says

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Rpz4_0gGQKfU000

Grant Shapps has told MPs the planned rail strikes will "cause misery and chaos to millions of commuters."

The biggest train strike in 30 years will go ahead on Monday evening (20 June), after last-ditch talks to stop the walkout failed.

Three 24-hour walkouts by 40,000 RMT union members, including signallers, maintenance and train staff, are expected to cause huge disruption across the UK .

“Not only do they with to drag the railway back to the 1970s, they're also employing the tactics of bygone unions too,” Mr Shapps said of RMT bosses.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Day of misery for travellers as plans hit by largest rail strike for a generation

Millions of people have dealt with a day of misery as their travel  plans were thrown into disarray by the largest rail strike for a generation.Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of lines were closed as about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out.David Raposo Buzon, a healthcare support worker in north London, who was an hour and a half late for work, pointed out that  NHS staff like him “aren’t able to strike” like those from rail companies.He waited at a bus...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Healthcare workers could walk out over pay: 'Summer of discontent' threat grows as Britain's biggest trade union warns staff could strike in move that would cripple the NHS

Britain's biggest trade union has threatened strike action that could cripple the NHS as part of a ‘summer of discontent’. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she would ‘strongly recommend’ walkouts if, as expected, Ministers offer health service staff in England a three per cent pay increase.
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Rail strike: Train stations deserted across south of England

Train stations across the south of England have been deserted as rail workers take to picket lines. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking over job cuts, pay and working conditions. Limited rail services have been running in Hampshire, Dorset, Oxfordshire and Berkshire...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misery
BBC

Workers take to London's streets amid cost of living crisis

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of London to demand action from the government on the cost of living crisis. Workers marched to Parliament to call for better pay and conditions as part of the event organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC). The union has called for...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Notice of redundancies issued during rail strike talks, RMT secretary says

Network Rail issued members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union with formal notice of redundancies during last-ditch talks before the rail strike on Tuesday (21 June), the RMT's general secretary has said.Mick Lynch spoke to BBC News from nearby the picket line at London Euston station when he told them of the 2,900 redundancies affecting RMT's members."We can't get past first base... they won't offer us job security," Mr Lynch said.Across the country 40,000 RMT members have walked out over pay and working conditions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps says unions have been ‘gunning’ for strikesLaws will protect public from ‘militant’ union action in future, Grant Shapps saysRail strikes: Birmingham New Street station deserted during rush hour
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail workers stage their second strike of the week after talks fail

Thousands of railway workers were staging their second strike of the week on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will take industrial action, crippling services across the UK.Only around one in five trains will run and mainly on main lines during the day.Ahead of the strike, the Government announced plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.We will continue with our industrial campaign until we...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges passengers to ‘stay the course’ in the face of crippling rail strikes

Boris Johnson has warned train passengers they must “stay the course” in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation” caused by rail strikes.The Prime Minister told a meeting of the Cabinet that reforms are vital for the rail industry and those who work in it.Millions are suffering disruption with just a fifth of trains running on Tuesday and half the country’s lines closed.Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in a...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Travellers braced for biggest rail strike in 30 years

New agency worker law not the answer, says Commons committee chair. A government plan to make it legal for employers to bring in agency staff to replace striking workers is not the "solution" to railway walkouts, says the head of the Transport Select Committee. This is because the railways rely...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
BBC

Rail strikes: 'We all have a voice, so let people be heard'

With train strikes affecting commuters across England again, passengers have been having their say on how it has changed their journeys and what they hope comes from the industrial action. Clive Adams has a busy few days of train travel ahead of him, despite the strikes currently affecting a number...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strike: Train stations quiet during second day of industrial action

Stations across the UK fell quiet for a second time this week as rail strikes continued.Concourses were deserted on Thursday (23 June) due to industrial action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.Around 40,000 union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators staged the second of three walkouts.Trains were running at around a fifth of their usual capacity.Fresh disruption may come throughout the summer, as more railway workers are to vote on strikes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rail strikes: RMT confirm walkout will go ahead on ThursdayRail strike: Millions affected by travel disruption from RMT walkoutPolice officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with hands
TRAFFIC
The Independent

80% of Britain’s train services expected to be cancelled by strike action

Rail strikes are expected to cause the cancellation of about 80% of train services across Britain today.From Tuesday, train passengers will face chaos with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.According to reports in the Guardian and BBC, only around 20% of rail services will be running today.Train services are expected to be impacted on the days without planned strike action as well due to knock-on effects – with about 60% of normal services running.Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strike to go ahead as Shapps accused of ‘wrecking’ negotiations

A fresh strike by rail workers will go ahead on Thursday after the union at the centre of a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.Talks were held on Wednesday between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.“Until the Government unshackle...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Mike Lynch says government is ‘negatively influencing’ negotiations over rail strikes

Mike Lynch from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), stated this morning (Thursday 23 June) government was stopping a deal to be struck between the union and the railway networks.He added: “if we were dealing with the companies, of their own volition, we would have had a deal on these issues quite a long time ago, but the government’s hand is in this.”Rail strikes are continuing today after rail workers voted to stage walkouts in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.Talks were held on Wednesday 22 June between the union and industry bosses in a bid to break the deadlock but without success.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy