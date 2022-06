Whatever the odds were, they couldn’t have been in Nathan Dettmer’s favor. The A&M starter was pitching on 3 days rest after he couldn’t get out of the 2nd inning in a blowout loss against Oklahoma to open the College World Series. It wasn’t just that Dettmer was coming off a bad start. His struggles dated back to when the calendar turned to May. Entering Tuesday’s elimination game, he had allowed 30 earned runs in his last 7 starts, none of which lasted 5 full innings.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO