LCM (50-meter format) And he has done it again. Riding off the hype of an electric crowd getting up to cheer for their hometown hero, Hungarian Kristof Milak obliterated the rest of his competition as he broke the world record in the men’s 200 fly final, swimming a time of 1:50.34. He takes 0.39 seconds off his previous world record 1:50.73, which was set at the 2019 World Championships.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO