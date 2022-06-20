ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

A Little Falls Resident Hospitalized Via Life Link After ATV Crash

lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article28-year-old Jennifer Hauer of Randall, MN sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III after riding passenger in a side-by-side accident. According to the Morrison...

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Central MN Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east-central Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the State Patrol, Rachel J. Johnson, of Willow River, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 65 in Kanabec County when she crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford transit truck.
MORA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
lptv.org

Merrifield Man Dies After Swimming Accident on Pelican Lake

Crow Wing County medical personnel were unable to revive a non-responsive person who had been brought to shore after a swimming accident near Breezy Point on Sunday. Crow Wing County deputies responded to Pelican Lake Public Access for a report of a male that was pulled from the water while swimming from a pontoon on the south part of the lake. CPR was attempted on the man, 49-year-old Loren Michael Hinch, who was not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from a restricted area at Quarry Park in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday saying the 43-year-old St. Cloud man was yelling for help, unable to stand up or walk on his own, while perched atop a restricted granite rock pile that was 80-100 feet high.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Bike Stolen in Waite Park; Storage Unit Broken Into in Freeport

Waite Park Policer is reporting a bike stolen while parked at McKinley school. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the bike was stolen while the student was in school. No information about the bike is available. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a...
WAITE PARK, MN
kvsc.org

Paynesville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in St. Martin Early Sunday

A Paynesville man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on camper in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minnesota — One person is dead and another hospitalized after storms brought down a tree in Douglas County Monday night. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says operators received multiple reports of damage just after 11:00 p.m. Monday when the storm cell moved through. Approximately 40 minutes later...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a tree fell on a camper during overnight storms. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was called to the campsite around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20 for reports of the tree on the camper and people screaming inside.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
740thefan.com

Man charged with baiting bear with doughnuts, bird seed

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – A man has been charged with baiting and killing a bear. 42-year-old Michael J. Thielen was charged in Morrison County District Court with three gross misdemeanors and three misdemeanors. Court records say authorities interviewed Thielen and he admitted to baiting the bear with bird seed...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
willmarradio.com

Man rescued from on top of large rock pile, then ticketed

(Waite Park MN-) A St. Cloud man was rescued from on top of a 80-to-100 foot high rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park Saturday, and then was ticketed for being in a restricted area. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 1:32 p.m. Saturday they got a call regarding a medical emergency at the park. 43-year-old James Stanley was on top of the huge granite rock pile, yelling for help. Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Recreational Staff located Stanley who was unable to stand up or walk on his own. Waite Park, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph Fire Departments, as well as Mayo Ambulance responded to the area to provide medical care and a technical rope rescue for Stanley. Stanley was lowered from the granite pile using ropes and a basket. He was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by the Mayo Ambulance for medical treatment. It was determined Stanley was suffering from heat exhaustion.
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man dies while swimming in Pelican Lake

A man died in a Minnesota lake this past weekend and authorities are continuing to investigate. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on the south end of Pelican Lake just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of 9229 Cimino Bay Drive in Pequot Lakes, near Nisswa.
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect in Saint Michael has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were sent to check on a gun complaint at 599 Central Ave. W. The 911 caller reported that a man and woman were arguing and that the man was armed with a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
northwrightcounty.today

Standoff Paralyzes St. Michael Neighborhoods

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies, St. Cloud SWAT teams and other officials have been on the scene of a standoff in the 500 Block of Central Avenue Northeast in St. Michael after a domestic dispute spiraled into a scene where a man fired multiple shots into the area around his residence Tuesday, June 21.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

