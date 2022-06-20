TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS RETURNS TO MIRAMAR IN A NEW LOCATION AT VIZCAYA PARK

The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Paule Villard will host the Senior Father’s Day Brunch on Friday, June 24th, 2022. The brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marjorie and William McDonald Center (located at 17051 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162). The Senior Father’s Day Brunch will recognize local North Miami Beach fathers and attendees who may be celebrating a birthday this month. During the event, guests will enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. Fitness guru Coach D will lead a fun exercise class and share nutritional facts to make sure guests maintain a healthy lifestyle. Throughout the afternoon, guests will also have the chance to enter raffles and win various prizes. “This special rendition of our monthly Senior Luncheon will honor those fathers who have made an impact on the lives of their children. In honor of Father’s Day, we must continue to value their endless wisdom and unconditional love” said Commissioner Paule Villard. This event is free and open to the community. The Senior Father’s Day Brunch is sponsored by community partners Primary Medical Care Center and Chen Senior Medical Center. For event inquiries, contact the Public Affairs Department at 305-948-2957. To request an interview with Commissioner Paule Villard, email Susset Cabrera at susset.cabrera@citynmb.com.

