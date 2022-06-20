ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS RETURNS TO MIRAMAR IN A NEW LOCATION AT VIZCAYA PARK

By Community News Releases
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Miramar will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in June with its new and improved signature event, Taste of the Caribbean Islands. This year’s event will feature a Book & Art Fair, Culinary Demos, Food Fest, and a Live Concert at Miramar’s Vizcaya Park located at 14200 SW 55th...

