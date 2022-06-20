ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusculum, TN

Tusculum lecture series examines environment

By Submitted by Jim Wozniak
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENEVILLE – Tusculum University will engage the community with a lecture series in June and August that will discuss the environment, particularly in the Appalachian region, from scientific, policy and historical perspectives. The lectures will take place Tuesday, June 21, in the Meen Center lecture hall and Tuesday,...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill's student paper, the Hilltopper Herald and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter is a Johnson City native and she enjoys reading, writing and spending time outside and with family.
Kingsport Times-News

Let Freedom Ring: Liberty Celebration returns June 24-25

KINGSPORT — Liberty Celebration: A Patriotic Musical Extravaganza will return June 24-25, with three performances scheduled at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The theme for 2022 is “Let Freedom Ring.” It was selected to recognize the enduring strength of our nation, which comes together to celebrate the privileges and values that democracy has provided for over 246 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Supporters petition to keep Innovation Academy

BLOUNTVILLE — An online petition seeks to reverse the Sullivan County Board of Education’s closure of Innovation Academy. As of Tuesday evening, the petition had drawn almost 300 signatures. The petition to save the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) school was started by Heather Imburgia, mother of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rainbow Festival to be held in Johnson City on Saturday

The first of what organizers hope will be an annual regional event marking Pride Month and highlighting LGBTQ+ issues will be held on Saturday in Johnson City. WHO: The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities is hosting the First Annual Pride Rainbow Festival. The center is located in the King Centre, 300 E. Main St., in Johnson City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Tusculum, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County Economic Development Authority concerned by New Peoples Bank outage

GATE CITY — Like others throughout the region this week, the Scott County Economic Development Authority has seen the impact of the recent New People’s Bank outage. On Wednesday the Scott County EDA unanimously opted to authorize Chairman Roger Fraysier and EDA Director John Kilgore to pursue proposals from two to three other banks regarding accounts for the EDA.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band set to return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold crowd will see a Hiltons regular with the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band this weekend. The band will perform at the Fold on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons. Appalachian Trail is made up of veteran instrumentalists, singers and songwriters from the...
HILTONS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Region#Environmental Health#College
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Lee Trammell

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 80, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Marie (Snodgrass) Morris. Judy was the second of eight children. She was raised and spent half her life in Keokee, VA. After graduation, she built a wonderful family home with her husband, Paul E. Trammell. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions was cooking. She loved hosting large family dinners and created a treasured cookbook of family favorites. Judy was Queen of her Red Hat group and loved going on outings and spending time with them. Judy was a strong partner for Paul and the many civic organizations he participated in both local, regional & national. She was very active in the lives of her children, and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
KEOKEE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lovely lady

The butterfly was in the meadow at the Miller Farmstead at Roan Mountain State Park. It is an American Lady butterfly.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen

KINGSPORT - Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Jean was born in Scott County, VA on February 22, 1935. After graduating from Rye Cove High School and Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing program, Jean moved to Kingsport to join Holston Valley Community Hospital as a registered nurse, where she met and married Delmer H. Wallen in 1956. Jean held multiple nursing roles over her life of service, including school nurse at both James Madison Elementary School and John Sevier Junior High School and home health and floor nurse with Holston Valley Community Hospital.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Kingsport Times-News

Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour

KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. Don was a Veteran of the Naval Military Branch and prior to moving to Kingsport, lived in Washington D.C. and was an alumnus of Jamestown University. Employed early in life by Westinghouse, Don moved to Kingsport to take a position with Eastman Kodak, upon which he retired after 33 years of service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'June Jams' to feature free music at historic Deery Inn

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism is at it again — adding something new to provide close-by, family-friendly fun. And it’s free. On Thursday, the SCDA&T will launch its first ever “June Jam” on the rear lawn of the Old Deery Inn in the heart of the Blountville Historic District.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Time for Manufacturing to Invest in Appalachia

Recently, another company announced its intentions to build a facility in Appalachia. KeyState LLC, which is already building Pennsylvania’s first natural gas-to-blue-hydrogen plant, is planning a second facility somewhere in the Appalachia region[1]. It is not the first company to announce new investments in this strategically important region. Intel...
APPALACHIA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Hugh was born on July 14, 1938, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Holston Institute and received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University. Hugh began a teaching career with Kingsport City Schools at John Sevier Junior High. After marrying the love of his life, Jo Ann Coffman, he began a 40-year career as a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family remembers veteran family member who is still MIA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Norman Flynn’s family wants to make sure all of East Tennessee remembers him after he did not make it home and has never been found after the Korean War. Norman’s brother, Fred Flynn, went to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in World’s Fair Park to see his brother’s name there for the first time Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy