ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wild Bill Days heats up Deadwood

By Jaci Conrad Pearson, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEADWOOD — From smokin’ guns at the Cowboy Fast Draw US Nationals Competition to the...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Canyon Acoustic Series entertains

SPEARFISH — Adda Boyd joins Six Mile Road at last night’s Canyon Acoustic Series in the Spearfish City Park. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Unwind out west at Hay Camp Brewing Company

Microbeer is a booming business and local taprooms have popped up on plenty of KELOLAND streets. Though the pandemic hit many craft beer breweries hard, there’s a taproom in Rapid City that has reached an almost cult-like status among its customers in the Black Hills. Hay Camp Brewing Company is Rapid City’s first production brewery, focusing on tradition and creating handcrafted, small-batch ales for a full flavor experience. So today we’re sitting up at the bar to show you what makes Hay Camp Brewing Company the perfect spot to unwind out west.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Shrine Circus returns to Deadwood Saturday

DEADWOOD — Saturday, following a two-summer pandemic-induced hiatus, the Naja Shrine Circus, in all its three-ring glory, returns to the Deadwood Event Complex, with two shows at 2 and 7 p.m. “It’s a family tradition for 86 years,” said Deadwood Circus Chairman for the Naja Shriners Kip Wagner. “It’s...
DEADWOOD, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Bill#Guns#Entertainment#Sports#Sizzlin#Dock Dogs
Black Hills Pioneer

BH Roundup features top notch rodeo personnel

BELLE FOURCHE — If you’re going to put on the best rodeo in the nation, then you’d better have good people working it. And that’s exactly what the Black Hills Roundup has, among its contractors. Some of those men and women running the show, either in...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead’s Hampton Inn open once again

LEAD — The complete renovation of Lead’s Hampton Inn is very nearly complete, and the hotel has been filled with customers since opening June 2. “We’re very excited,” said owner Raj Patel, of Krishna Management, which purchased the former Golden Hills Inn and began renovating the property in 2019. “It’s been a long time coming.”
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

High-flying hounds entertain crowds at Deadwood’s Wild Bill Days

DEADWOOD, S.D. — Main Street in Deadwood hosted an unusual event Saturday — a big air Dock Dogs competition — part of Wild Bill Days. These powerful pooches from around the country competed for first place, launching off a 40-foot-long platform into a pool more than 30-feet-long.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burleson, Palmer can’t go into any Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Off to the rodeo!

Pictured are the Belle Fourche Broncs qualifiers for the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo Finals, July 17-23, in Gillette, Wyo. Pictured, from the left: Charlie Henwood, Reece Reder, Lydia Main, Riley Newman, Mataya Ward and Rance Bowden. They will represent Team South Dakota. To read all of today's stories,...
GILLETTE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Energy to bury power lines in Art Alley

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Energy will replace its overhead electric power lines in Rapid City’s Art Alley with an underground infrastructure. Wednesday, the company announced that they are making this change to improve safety and reliability of the power lines as well as to prepare for future growth downtown. This construction project will affect five blocks with overhead utility lines. The project will begin this week and is expected to last six weeks.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Post 164 splits twinbill with Casper

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164’s American Legion baseball team spit a doubleheader with Casper, Wyo., Wednesday afternoon, in Spearfish. Post 164 won the first game 12-0, in six innings, but Casper bounced back to win the second game, 8-6. Parker Louks, Post 164’s head coach discussed his team’s...
SPEARFISH, SD
Mix 97-3

This Beautiful Black Hills Estate Features An Indoor Pool

As you will see in the photo gallery below, this incredible Black Hills estate has it all. It sits on nearly 10 acres in the Black Hills National Forest and is only minutes from downtown Spearfish. The exterior is low-maintenance brick and large windows take in all the natural beauty of the Black Hills.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood awards $293K in retaining wall work

DEADWOOD — Two out of three retaining wall projects in the total amount of $293,000 were awarded by the Deadwood City Commission on Monday, the construction bid on a third wall rejected, due to a substantial overage in the bid amount submitted by RCS Construction, which was more than double the engineer’s estimate on the project.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Woods promoted to corporal

SPEARFISH — Having served on the Spearfish Police Department since 2019, Officer Chris Woods was promoted to corporal Tuesday, during the Spearfish City Council meeting. “Chris comes to us with a very extensive first responder background,” said Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs. “(He) Brings his maturity into the department, and pride, and we couldn’t be more happy to promote Chris to corporal as of today.” Pictured, Woods, left, received his new badge and corporal chevrons from his wife, Kelly, during a pinning ceremony Tuesday.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Gaming Commission looks at the underage issue

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg impeachment trial; heat advisories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota’s first Senate impeachment trial begins tomorrow. Thirty-five Senators will gather in Pierre to decide whether to convict Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fire destroys Rapid City home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a house on Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Range View Circle around 11:30 a.m. MT. Crews first on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the garage. Officials say...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lead-Deadwood limits signs, materials in the classroom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers with ‘Safe Space’ signs in Lead-Deadwood schools will have to remove the decorations due to a new policy. The policy states that materials and decorations cannot display any social agenda or controversial subject matter, which includes political and religious messages. The policy does not extend to school counselors who are still permitted to display signage in alignment with the American School Counselor Association standards.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy