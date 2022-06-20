Wild Bill Days heats up Deadwood

SPEARFISH — Having served on the Spearfish Police Department since 2019, Officer Chris Woods was promoted to corporal Tuesday, during the Spearfish City Council meeting. “Chris comes to us with a very extensive first responder background,” said Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs. “(He) Brings his maturity into the department, and pride, and we couldn’t be more happy to promote Chris to corporal as of today.” Pictured, Woods, left, received his new badge and corporal chevrons from his wife, Kelly, during a pinning ceremony Tuesday.
