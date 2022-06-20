State baseball champions crowned in four divisions

State champions were crowned in four divisions this past week, as the WIAA State Baseball Tournament wrapped up with title games Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium near Appleton.

Milton (24-7), a six-seed, was crowned Division One champions for the first time, defeating eighth seed Bay Port (21-10) 11-1 in the championship game behind a six-run first inning.

Broden Jackson went 3-for-3 to lead the Red Hawks to the win, with Michael Birkhimer allowing one run on five hits in four innings to earn the win.

Division Two belongs to Denmark (28-3), who wins its second straight D2 crown, defeating Jefferson (24-8) 6-5 in a rematch of last year’s championship game. Hayden Konkol belted a one-out, walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to score Abe Kapinos for the win.

Jefferson knocked off Great Northern Conference champion Mosinee in the State semifinals.

Division Three’s State champ is fourth-seeded Cuba City (23-4), as it doubled up two-seed St. Croix Falls (26-3) 8-4 in the final for its first State championship.

Kobe Vosberg had a pair of doubles to power the Cubans’ 10-hit attack.

Division Four saw top-seeded Regis (23-1) win its second State title, defeating Bangor (22-6) 12-3.

Regis stole a State tourney record 15 bases in the game. Zander Rockow fueled the Regis attack, going 3-for-3, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.