ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Outgoing Colombian president vows transparent transition

By Juan BARRETO
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqlBk_0gGQHdpB00
Gustavo Petro has been elected as the first left wing president in Colombia's history /AFP

Colombia's outgoing conservative President Ivan Duque on Monday promised a "transparent and efficient" transition to the new administration led by Gustavo Petro.

Ex-guerrilla Petro, 62, made history on Sunday when he was elected as the first left-wing president in the crisis-torn South American country's history.

But with Duque and Petro occupying polar opposites on the political spectrum, there are fears the transition could be tense.

"Yesterday, we Colombians went to the polls, we expressed our points of view and the first thing one must recognize to defend democracy is the popular will," said Duque on Twitter.

"To the new president @petrogustavo, I expressed my support for a transparent and efficient transition."

Petro garnered 50.4 percent of the vote in Sunday's runoff, with millionnaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez on 47.3 percent, missing out by 700,000 votes.

Hernandez immediately recognized his defeat as Petro ended 200 years of conservative and liberal political dominance.

In his victory speech, Petro promised "real change" for his country, based on "peace, social justice and environmental justice."

He vowed to "leave hatred behind, leave sectarianism behind."

Petro celebrated his victory in a huge theater in Bogota while thousands of his supporters descended on a rainy historic square in the center of the capital to rejoice.

The announcement of environmental activist and feminist Francia Marquez as the new vice-president was met with joy in her home town of Suarez in the southwestern department of Cauca.

As the first black woman to be elected to that post, her success was celebrated throughout communities with significant populations of Afro-descent, who make up around 10 percent of the country's 50 million people.

On Monday morning, El Espectador ran a headline lauding the "historic change," while also pointing to the many challenges facing Petro.

Former president Alvaro Uribe (2001-10), speaking on behalf of the traditional right-wing, which suffered a humbling first round defeat last month, said Petro would face determined opposition.

"To defend democracy, you have to respect it. Gustavo Petro is the president. One feeling must guide us: Colombia first," said Uribe on Twitter.

"A difficult stage in the national life is about to begin and we must prepare to face it with the necessary tenacity to defend our principles and values," added senator Maria Fernanda Cabal.

"It is not the time to conform, it is time to fight for our freedom."

Petro will assume office on August 7.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Colombian president's challenges: military, rebels, congress and markets

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's new president, faces a plethora of challenges ahead -- from appeasing deeply suspicious military and business sectors, to ending a decades-long conflict with armed groups and garnering enough support in congress to govern. - Ending armed conflict As an ex-guerrilla himself, Petro already faces a mountain of skepticism and even hatred.
POLITICS
AFP

Indonesian president to visit Kyiv, Moscow this month: minister

Indonesian President and G20 chair Joko Widodo will visit the leaders of Ukraine and Russia this month to discuss the economic and humanitarian fallout of Moscow's invasion, his foreign minister said on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Widodo would visit Kyiv and Moscow after representing Indonesia as a guest country at the G7 summit in Germany on June 26 and 27, becoming the first Asian leader to travel to both countries since fighting began.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Miami Herald

U.S. seeks help controlling ‘unprecedented’ flow of migrants from Latin American nations

The Biden administration wants countries along a dangerous migration route through South and Central America to help address the unprecedented flow of migrants at the southern border with Mexico by committing to expand their asylum systems and enforce their borders under a new regional partnership announced Friday during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombians#Colombia First#South American#Petrogustavo
AFP

US calls Russia's threat against captured Americans 'appalling'

The United States on Tuesday called it "appalling" for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against the Russian invasion could face execution. Two British men and a Moroccan captured in fighting have been sentenced to death by the Russian proxy authorities in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, a Moscow-controlled swath of eastern Ukraine. sms/ec
MILITARY
AFP

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Heavy Russian bombardment of Ukraine's battleground eastern Lugansk region and key city Severodonetsk has been "hell" for soldiers there, Kyiv said Wednesday, while insisting that defenders would hold on "as long as necessary". "Our boys are holding their positions and will continue to hold on as long as necessary," he added.
POLITICS
AFP

Saudi prince visits Turkey for talks clouded by Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler took a big step out of international isolation Wednesday by paying his first visit to Sunni rival Turkey since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate. But the Istanbul court ruling paved the way for a politically sensitive visit to Saudi Arabia by Erdogan just three weeks later.
MIDDLE EAST
POLITICO

The president who pushed for a green Colombia

Colombian President Iván Duque has less than two months left on the job, but he’s already worried about his successor’s plans to end new oil and coal production. “I think it'll be an absolute suicide,” Duque said in an interview. Gustavo Petro won Colombia’s presidential election...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Essence

Chief To Chief: Continental Connection With Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

“Mama Samia” as she is affectionately called in Tanzania, shares lessons in leadership, global community and creating impact with ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is the country’s first female president and Africa’s only female leader. Her leadership has sparked change for women of color across the globe, including Francia Márquez, who was recently elected as Colombia’s first Black woman vice president.
POLITICS
AFP

Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidence vote

Bulgaria's coalition government collapsed Wednesday after just six months when it lost a vote of confidence among lawmakers, bringing fresh political turmoil and the increased likelihood of an early general election. On Wednesday evening, 123 lawmakers in the 240-seat chamber voted in favour of the motion, two more than it needed to succeed, while 116 voted against.
BUSINESS
AFP

Myanmar junta trial of Australian economist shifted to prison complex: source

The Myanmar junta's trial of a detained Australian economist will shift to a special court inside a prison compound in the capital Naypyidaw, a source with knowledge of the case said on Wednesday. But both would appear on Thursday at a "special court in Naypyidaw prison", said a source with knowledge of the case, without giving further details.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Colombian Peso, Market Down on Leftist Gustavo Petro's Presidential Win

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's peso currency, its stock index and shares in state-run oil company Ecopetrol fell on Tuesday after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected president in a Sunday vote. Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs. The election of the...
ECONOMY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Grain on the move - A Turkish cargo ship has left Ukraine's Russian-occupied port of Mariupol after talks in Moscow about unblocking Ukraine's grain exports, Turkey's defence ministry says. "The meeting (between Turkish and Russian generals) in Moscow gave its first concrete result," the Turkish defence ministry says.
POLITICS
Axios

Francia Márquez to become Colombia's first Black vice president

Francia Márquez is set to become Colombia's first Black vice president after she and leftist Gustavo Petro won Sunday's runoff election. Why it matters: The country's Afro Colombian population is large but has been historically marginalized. Afro Colombians “are overrepresented in the numbers of forcibly displaced people and victims...
ELECTIONS
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy